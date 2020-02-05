The Daily Vulnerable: On time

I don’t believe that time alone heals all things. I think that time meets our decisions, the environment, and aspirations to make things better.

When people base their actions on what’s happening in the present, the latest news or most threading fad, it saps energy leaving them with a misread larger picture.

Here, time helps.

Letting go of that passing pleasure and holding on to an expanded relationship with time will make us calmer, and more understanding of the things that truly matter.