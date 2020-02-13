The Daily Vulnerable: Thorn

by Pelumi Shittu

What do you do when you miss a loved one? What do you do when you sorrowfully remember the death of a loved one and wish you can bring them back?

What can you do, when it is the time you need someone the most but they are not there for you? What do you do when painful thoughts cause you to cry or make you sick? What do you do when you feel like you don’t know what to do?

Tough times never last but people do. If you have never lost a loved one or have a loved one walk away from you, you probably may not understand the pain. It is never anyone’s desire to experience pain but life is full of bitter and sweet experiences, thorns and roses too. A lot of thoughts run through the minds of those battling pain.

There are unfufilled dreams, sad days, sleepless nights and unexpected outcomes. Pain and depression creeps in on us, no one ever invites them, no one prepares for them, they just sometimes happen.

We will be fine only when we realise that there are people happy to see or hear from us, people rooting for us anyday, people who don’t care if things go wrong or if we make terrible mistakes, people who look beyond the physical to see our true inner soul, people who will never leave us, no matter what happens.

Can we have more of such people? (Can you be such to someone else?).

 

