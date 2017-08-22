[The Injustice Blog] The Lagos State House of Assembly needs to call Ambode to order

Legislative arms of government across the world are known as the only arms of government with a direct connection to the people as they are chosen within districts, wards and local government levels as the Constitution demands. In Lagos State, the honourable members of the state house of Assembly are chosen directly from each local government in an elective mode.

The Lagos state house of Assembly has been functioning over the years without courting controversy due to the smooth relationship between the executive and the legislature basically because of the homogeneous party membership. Not even the trial of the former speaker Adeyemi Ikuforiji by the EFCC which was believed to have been orchestrated by the executive could scuttle the relationship between the two arms.

However, the stand of the assembly on issues relating to Lagosians needs to be scrutinised thoroughly.

The Assembly has taken a position as an unofficial extension of the executive. Over the years, majority of the anti-people policies enacted by the executive has been backed by the legislature. On August 12, 2012, the state Government signed the Lagos State Road Traffic Law banning the operation of motorcycles popularly known as Okada. Despite the public outcry, the assembly did little or nothing to call the government to order as they were on the same page with the executive.

In March 2017, thousands of Lagosians were displaced in the Otodo-Gbame slum of Lagos in defiance of a court order against the demolition. The Lagos state government went ahead with the demolition and more than 7000 Lagosians were rendered homeless with two souls lost in the process. The Lagos state house of Assembly has kept mute on the issue, and residents of the area are yet to hear anything from their representatives in the assembly.

At the moment more than 4000 Lagosians have been rendered homeless as a result of the demolition of over 200 houses in the Balogun extension of Iwaya, Yaba. The demolition according to report took place without a prior notice nor a relocation plan. This decision is anti-people and cruel, and with its history, the Lagos state house of Assembly may do absolutely nothing about it.

The Assembly needs to take a stand with the people by calling Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to order. The governor’s penchant for demolishing structures and flouting court orders is unbecoming and he needs to be reined in before it gets worse.

The Assembly was established to represent the entire Lagosians both rich and poor as a result the plight of the people of Otodo-Gbame, Iwaya and others should be a source of concern to them.