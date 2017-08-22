Nigeria ranks 3rd in global cyber crimes behind U.K. and U.S. – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) Tuesday, said Nigeria currently ranks third globally in cyber related crimes behind the United Kingdom and the United States.

NCC’s Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Umar Danbatta, disclosed this at the ongoing 2017 Annual General Conference themed, African Business: Penetrating through Institution Building of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Lagos, The Nation reports.

Danbatta, at a breakout session with the sub-theme: The Business of Cyber Law, Internet Policy and Privacy Rights moderated by a former NBA president, Mr Augustine Alegeh (SAN), said the number of internet users in Nigeria has hit 91.6 million.

He said, “About N127 billion was the estimated loss to cyber-crime in Nigeria in 2015; Nigeria ranks third in global internet crimes behind the UK and U.S.

“A critical factor militating against Africa’s economic resurgence is the weakness of its institutions.

“Nigeria ranks 169 out of 199 on the World Bank’s ease of doing business rankings. We are in a middle of a revolution and the rise of what we call the networked society.

“The NCC stipulates the laws of engagement that will make the cyberspace safe and ensure the confidence as well as the safety of the cyberspace.

“There are benefits and risks of the use of cyberspace and both should be properly managed.”