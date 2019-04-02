The Late 5: Police release identities of alleged killers of Kolade Johnson; Amaechi loses LGA to Wike | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Lagos police surrenders to public pressure, names alleged killers of Kolade Johnson

The Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday bowed to pressure from the public by publishing the names and photographs of the alleged killers of Kolade Johnson who was gunned down in Mangoro area of Lagos on Sunday. The police identified the suspects as Inspector Olalekan Ogunyemi and Sergeant Godwin Orji both attached to the Anti-Cultism Squad.

Buhari rejects National Assembly’s debt figures for state

President Muhammadu Buhari for the second time has said the National Assembly inflated the debt figures to be repaid by the federal government to some states. He asked the lawmakers to send details of the amounts they approved for Delta and Taraba States. He said he would go ahead to pay the amount earlier approved by the federal executive council and not the National Assembly figure.

Amaechi loses LGA to Wike

Following the commencement of collation in Rivers state, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has announced results from three local government areas at the collation centre in Port Harcourt.

The minister of Transportation and former governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi who allegedly supports the candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, lost his local government, Ikwerre, to the incumbent governor and gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Nyesom Wike

Nigerian government to provide free internet access to citizens – Minister

The Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, says the federal government will ensure free access to the internet in public places across Nigeria. Shittu said this on Tuesday in Abuja at a one-day stakeholders workshop on the role of the Public Internet Access for Economic Development.

“We are trying to ensure the vision of free Wi-Fi all over, particularly in public spaces, at the airport, schools and all that,” Mr Shittu said on Tuesday.

Elections tribunal receives 42 petitions in Anambra

The Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Anambra says it has received 42 petitions challenging the outcome of various elections in the state, all filed on or before March 30. The Secretary of the Tribunal, Mrs Falilat Orire, who released the list of petitions on Tuesday, disclosed that the figure comprised eight Senatorial petitions, nine House of Representatives and 25 for the State House of Assembly.