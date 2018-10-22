The Late 5: Suspended NHIS boss, Yusuf resumes amid protest; Fayose remanded in EFCC custody | More stories

These are the stories that drove conversation today.

The suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf Monday, forcefully gained entrance into the Abuja head office with the help of men of the Police Force.

Yusuf was suspended last weekend by the governing council who also set up a panel to probe allegations against him. The executive secretary was previously suspended by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, in July 2017 over alleged gross misconduct and fraud but was in February reinstated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Workers and staff union with a handful of security officials stationed at the gate tried to restrain Yusuf from entering but were overpowered by several police officers on his entourage.

Former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose failed in his bid to be granted bail by the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Monday, arraigned Fayose on an 11-count charge bordering on abuse of office.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole on Monday, said that there was no cause for alarm on the speculated moves to remove him from office.

He was reacting to reports in the social media of plans by some APC governors to storm Abuja towards gathering signatures to remove him from office.

Speaking at plenary on Monday, the Speaker of the House, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said that there was no truth in the reports that it was planning to impeach the Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

“We are not embarking on an impeachment process against the governor now. If there would be an impeachment, it would be from the governor and if there would not be any need for impeachment, it would be from him based on his actions…impeachment is constitutional, so many speakers, senate presidents, presidents and others have been impeached all over the world. So, nobody can threaten us if it happens because we are representatives of the people.

“We don’t need the wailers to guide us in performing our duties. It is not out of place for us to do our job,” he said.

Speaking at 24th Nigerian Economic Summit plenary on corruption and rule of law in Abuja on Monday, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says whenever he wants to sack a public official who has been found to be corrupt, he gets many calls from religious and political leaders not to do so.

Ngaire Woods, who moderated the plenary, asked Osinbajo to tell the summit who calls him when he wants to sack someone corrupt, Osinbajo said, “I would like to refer to the Nigerian elite, and it’s probably not fair to be that broad, but practically, every segment, because people who have access to you, they could be political leaders, religious leaders, business leaders, whoever has access to you.

“We have a system where people just feel like, ‘why don’t you just give this guy a break?’ Which again is part of the problem. You don’t get one call, you get several calls.”

And stories from around the world…

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya has won a seventh term in office in polls marred by low turnout and voter intimidation.

Biya, 85, and Africa’s oldest head of state, was re-elected with 71.3 percent of the vote, according to official results.

Saudi Arabia has blamed the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on a “rogue operation“.

Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told Fox News “the murder” had been a “tremendous mistake” and denied the crown prince had ordered it.

Meanwhile, newly leaked CCTV footage has emerged that appears to show a man – identified as Mustafa al-Madani – leaving the Saudi consulate in Istanbul wearing the clothes of the murdered Washington Post journalist. Madani is a “body double” and member of a 15-man Saudi team sent to Istanbul to target Khashoggi.

The Russian government has said it would be forced “to take measures” if the United States began developing new missile systems.

Donald Trump told reporters on Saturday that he intended to withdraw the country from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), signed by the Soviet Union and United States in 1987 during the final years of the Cold War.

Hurricane Willa has rapidly intensified over the weekend into Monday morning, going from a tropical depression to a Category 4 hurricane in just 48 hours and intensifying further into a Category 5 storm on Monday. The storm is expected to hit Mexico‘s Pacific coast as a major hurricane of Category 3 or stronger by Wednesday, Axios reports.

Guinean school students have taken to the streets in their hundreds in the capital, Conakry, to demand that their teachers, who are currently on strike, return to work.

Police fought running battles with the protesting students and fired tear gas to disperse them.

The teachers are on strike following the failure of the government to meet their demand for a pay increase.