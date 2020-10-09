YNaijaEndSARSupdates: The NBA is the latest to join the #EndSARS campaign and it comes with a support initiative

Indeed, the revolution against tyranny and bad governance may just have begun, as the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) joins in the fight for a disbandment of the rogue unit of the Police, pledging their support for the #EndSARS protesters.

Olumide Akpata, President of the NBA, Thursday, took to his Twitter handle to condemn the constant violation of the rights of Nigerian youth by the Police, adding that the NBA will do all within its power to support Nigerians whose rights are being trampled upon by uniformed men.

He said, “The @NigBarAssoc (NBA) condemns unequivocally the brazen & serial breaches of the fundamental rights of Nigerians, including the right to life, by officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) a specialist unit of the @PoliceNG and other security agencies.

“On our part, my administration will be setting up dedicated helplines in the next few weeks to receive complaints about human right abuses by the Police and other security officers and I pledge that these complaints will be adequately tackled.”

The @NigBarAssoc (NBA) condemns unequivocally the brazen & serial breaches of the fundamental rights of Nigerians, including the right to life, by officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) a specialist unit of the @PoliceNG and other security agencies. pic.twitter.com/4PCAalJKOc — Olumide Akpata (@OlumideAkpata) October 9, 2020

It's full public punishment of d offenders of our laws & according to our laws, thatll solve d problem not training. Until d law applies to everyone in Nigeria, an eye for an eye, until our laws are allowed to have it's course, no matter who?

We're still joking

It is a welcome development coming at a time when it appears as though the fate of the Nigerian youth now lies in the hands of trigger-happy FSARS operatives. The support of the NBA couldn’t have come at a better time and one can only demand for the rule of law to prevail. It is, however, unfortunate that the top elected officials in the country are yet to make a definite statement on the cries of young Nigerians.

The judiciary is said to be the last hope of the common man and a voice for the voiceless oppressed the world over; but it is saddening that we live in a society where the voice of the people is muzzled.

A country where our leaders look away while the masses are oppressed by the people meant to protect them. A society where the human life is worth very little and the citizen’s right to life is trampled upon without consequences. Where citizens live in constant fear of the very people whose mandate it is, to protect them and bring sanity to society.

Notwithstanding, the masses are pressing on for a long-overdue change across the nation despite all the intimidation they face in the midst of it all.

“Injustice to one,” indeed is “injustice to all.” No wonder several other reputable brands have also joined their voices to speak up against the constant oppression of the people – including Flutterwave, PiggyVest, Alat By Wema and BuyCoins, all in their own unique way passing across the same message – #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality.

Flutterwave:

So many of us are affected by this injustice – @theflutterwave staff have also been victims of the brutality of SARS, so we started an internal fund so we can help victims of SARS and support protesters.#EndSars — GB 🦋 (@TechProd_Arch) October 9, 2020

PiggyVest:

Alat By Wema:

Our users shouldn’t feel so insecure that they hide their apps.

The oppression and intimidation has to stop!#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality — ALAT By Wema (@alat_ng) October 9, 2020

BuyCoins:

We shouldn't have to delete apps, hide balances, or take longer routes home. Our rights to move around freely and live our lives shouldn’t be trampled on just because of how we look. We're calling on the Nigerian government to #EndSARS and #EndPoliceBrutality — BuyCoins (@buycoins_africa) October 9, 2020

Too many Nigerians have lost their lives due to professional misconduct from members of the FSARS operatives. It is hoped that the support of the NBA as well as every other reputable association and business organisation out there, lending their voices in the fight against oppression in our nation will yield the desired change as the revolution against tyranny continues.

