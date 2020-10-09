#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: The NBA is the latest to join the #EndSARS campaign and it comes with a support initiative

Indeed, the revolution against tyranny and bad governance may just have begun, as the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) joins in the fight for a disbandment of the rogue unit of the Police, pledging their support for the #EndSARS protesters.

Olumide Akpata, President of the NBA, Thursday, took to his Twitter handle to condemn the constant violation of the rights of Nigerian youth by the Police, adding that the NBA will do all within its power to support Nigerians whose rights are being trampled upon by uniformed men.

READ ALSO: The Thread: Social media protest may not be enough, but it still counts | #EndSARS

He said, “The @NigBarAssoc (NBA) condemns unequivocally the brazen & serial breaches of the fundamental rights of Nigerians, including the right to life, by officers of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) a specialist unit of the @PoliceNG and other security agencies.

“On our part, my administration will be setting up dedicated helplines in the next few weeks to receive complaints about human right abuses by the Police and other security officers and I pledge that these complaints will be adequately tackled.”

Reactions:

 

READ ALSO: #EndSARS: Cuppy’s tweet exposes a lot; including the insensitivity of elites towards a cycle of oppression

It is a welcome development coming at a time when it appears as though the fate of the Nigerian youth now lies in the hands of trigger-happy FSARS operatives. The support of the NBA couldn’t have come at a better time and one can only demand for the rule of law to prevail. It is, however, unfortunate that the top elected officials in the country are yet to make a definite statement on the cries of young Nigerians.

The judiciary is said to be the last hope of the common man and a voice for the voiceless oppressed the world over; but it is saddening that we live in a society where the voice of the people is muzzled.

A country where our leaders look away while the masses are oppressed by the people meant to protect them. A society where the human life is worth very little and the citizen’s right to life is trampled upon without consequences. Where citizens live in constant fear of the very people whose mandate it is, to protect them and bring sanity to society.

READ ALSO: The #EndSARSprotests could just be the beginning of the end to bad governance in Nigeria

Notwithstanding, the masses are pressing on for a long-overdue change across the nation despite all the intimidation they face in the midst of it all.

“Injustice to one,” indeed is “injustice to all.” No wonder several other reputable brands have also joined their voices to speak up against the constant oppression of the people – including Flutterwave, PiggyVest, Alat By Wema and BuyCoins, all in their own unique way passing across the same message – #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality.

Flutterwave:

PiggyVest:

Alat By Wema:

BuyCoins:

Too many Nigerians have lost their lives due to professional misconduct from members of the FSARS operatives. It is hoped that the support of the NBA as well as every other reputable association and business organisation out there, lending their voices in the fight against oppression in our nation will yield the desired change as the revolution against tyranny continues.

READ ALSO: Falz and Runtown deserve all the accolades for leading the way for other celebrities

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor October 9, 2020

#EndSARS: Cuppy’s tweet exposes a lot; including the insensitivity of elites towards a cycle of oppression

The public out rage against the Nigerian Police Force for the numerous and wide spread instances of police brutality all ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 9, 2020

The #EndSARSprotests could just be the beginning of the end to bad governance in Nigeria

The youth are the driving force of change in every society. Ironically, they are the most neglected group of society ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 8, 2020

#FGNBudget2021: Apparently, COVID-19 has not done much to show FG that healthcare needs urgent attention | #budget2021

In every functional society, healthcare is given priority due to its importance in the scheme of things. Quality healthcare is ...

Chinedu Okafor October 8, 2020

#FGNBudget2021: ₦124bn for NASS compared to other sectors sends too many messages | #budget2021

In the spirit of early presentation, early approval and early and full implementation, President Muhammadu Buhari has presented the 2021 ...

Michael Isaac October 8, 2020

#EndSARSProtest: Protesters share their experiences and mixed feelings about FSARS

If you spent some time on social media today, you would see the following trends: #EndSARS, #LagosProtestAgain #EndSARSProtest and celebrated ...

Chinedu Okafor October 8, 2020

Can Tacha use her Titans to create real change or do they only stand behind her online?

A Nigeria where Nigerians can honestly say that we demanded and the government responded, would be the closest thing to ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail