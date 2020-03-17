The problem of love

by Fatima Allahnanan Mohammed

It is easier to exit a relationship and very hard to exit a marriage – so I have learnt. There is this distressing truth about love that leads to marriage. Its surface is so lovely, every dig comes with surprises mixed up with catastrophe.

When two lovers make a vow to never marry, because it gives them a form of security that divorce/marriage complicates, no one really understands. Not many definitely can grasp this circumstance, a world that conformity is a way of life.

The problems of love begins when it becomes official and you are to walk around constantly reminding yourself that you just made a vow and committed to your partner. Living with convenience but that is a language that many are told love does not understand.

And so, I went along with my lover. No commitment whatsoever. Where you don’t have to go through the nightmare of dividing up properties you once called “ours” in the name of marriage. Love is convenience and understanding. Love is what you make of it.

Love is beautiful.

 

