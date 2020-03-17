#UltimateLoveNG: Meet the couple – Chivia 

Most people are aware of the classic beauty and the beast analogy. On the other hand, not as many people are familiar with the term beauty and beauty, but fans of the Ultimate Love reality show have become acquainted with the sort of fairy tale that features two seemingly gorgeous people in a relationship. One of such couples in the Ultimate Love Pad is Chiddy Banks and Sylvia; Chivia. 

Chiddy Banks, an easy-going fellow who simply looks to be enjoying the fact that if anyone is tagging along for this turbulent love ride in the house, it’s his partner Sylvia. Together, Banks and Sylvia make one lovely pair. 

Having boldly declared at one time ‘It’s Chivia for life,’ Sylvia seems like the kind of lady every young man in search of love dreams of finding. She is a combination of gentle and feisty. Finding a balance between these contrast personalities and knowing when to switch to the other. She is a nice lady who enjoys a good conversation and a nice time with her man. The pair can’t seem to get enough of each other and from time to time, they decide to tease the audience with the kind of PDA that will surely make you re-evaluate just how naughty you should get with that special someone in your life.

So who are they outside the house?

Sylvia is a 23-year-old entrepreneur with far older ideologies of love. she is of the opinion that a man is the head of the house, and as such is willing to submit to her husband’s authority and be of support to him.

Chiddy Banks is 34 years old and works as an HR assistant and entrepreneur. Judging from his interview with Sylvia, he seems eager to buy what his partner; Sylvia is selling. His idea of love is exploring the world together with his partner, building a beautiful home with his wife and having lots of beautiful kids; something he admitted he would love to have with Sylvia.

