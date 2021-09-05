The Tega and Boma outster; a fall from fans’ grace | #BBNaija Eviction Night Review

On the BBNaija Eviction Night this week, Big Brother decided to evict four housemates and the elusive Boma and Tega were part of them. It was not necessarily a surprise that Big Brother chose to evict four housemates and it was even less of a surprise that Tega and Boma were two of the evicted housemates.

All week long, Tega and Boma, in the eyes of Nigerians have made a mockery of the sacred and revered institution of marriage. Both housemates went from being fairly under the radar to outrightly infuriating the audience in the space of one week. Tega who went into the house married, made fans wonder why she would share such intimate moments with another man on national television as her show of affection with Boma angered Nigerians with each passing day.

To say the week in the house did not boat well for both housemates would be a vicious understatement. And it did not help that Boma had fight with one of the fan favorites Angel, even calling her a mental health patient and insulting her family members. So naturally, it came as no surprise that both housemates were evicted.

On stage, Tega noted that her and Boma were just playing a script to entertain the audience. Unfortunately, her strategy had the opposite effect and it’s a wonder how she is going to deal with all the hostility she is bound to meet, assuming the fans still maintain their resentment. For Boma, he kept it simple on stage; describing Tega as amazing, and there isn’t much between them.

Other housemates sadly evicted this week were Peace and Micheal. Like Boma and Tega, their eviction was not much of a surprise as they are not one of the more controversial and in-your-face housemates. Unlike Boma and Tega, their eviction did not spark an social media wide excitement.