The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and we've compiled a list of movies and series that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.



So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Abigail

Things go out of hand when a few kidnappers abduct a 12-year-old daughter of an underworld kingpin in hopes of using her to request ransom; however, they get more than they bargained for when they discover just who their hostage is.

Back To Black

Amy Winehouse’s chaotic relationship with her lover, Blake Fielder-Civil, drives her to release one of the world’s biggest musical projects in the music industry ‘Back To Black’. This biopic retells how the singer captured the world’s hearts with her album.

Blacksmith (Alagbede)

Mr Macaroni reminds the world that he is a true actor as he stars in this star-studded comedy film starring Gabriel Afolayan, Fathia Balogun, Jide Kosoko, Femi Adebayo, and many more.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

A group of skilled Indian soldiers team up to stop the destruction of India by a masked man who attempts to use a deadly weapon to wipe out the country.

Smart Casuals

Love is complicated; love takes two to tango; love is not what we always think it to be, which is precisely what these two couples discover on their way to deciding if they want to be together.

Sisu

With the world just recovering from the aftermath of WWII, a gold prospector becomes a one-person army facing a Nazi death squad.

Baby Reindeer

Adapting this miniseries from Richard Gadd’s true life story is a commendable work as it tells the tale of a stalker and her unsuspecting victim.

Fallout

Based on a video game, Fallout showcases the lives of the rich and the poor in a dystopian world. The rich can afford some luxury while the have-nots are left to fend for themselves.

How To Date Billy Walsh

Best friends since childhood, Archie falls in love with Amelia but keeps it to himself, and when he finally decides to confess his feelings, Amelia falls for Billy Walsh, the new student.

Música

Música depicts the love triangle between Isabella, Haley and Rudy, who suffers from synesthesia and finds it challenging to stop hearing songs in his head.