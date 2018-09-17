The YNaija Cover – the 17th Of September

EFCC’s handling of Fayose’s alleged corrupt practices is anything but professional

Denola Grey’s first feature film is a screenplay by award-winning director Jade Osiberu

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 17, 2018

The Late 5: NASS begins rework of Electoral Act amendment rejected by Buhari; One die from Lassa fever in Delta | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today: The joint committee of the National Assembly on the Independent National ...

Alexander Onukwue September 17, 2018

Ten years after Adenike Grange; will Adeosun face the consequences of her wrongdoing?

Thanks to the intervention of good journalism, Nigeria’s Finance Ministry has been relieved from questionable management. That may sound extreme, ...

Bernard Dayo September 17, 2018

Roughly four months to the end of the year and Denola Grey has dominated headlines for lots of reasons. The ...

Bernard Dayo September 17, 2018

MTV Base VJ Folu Storms has launched a current affairs podcast and you should give it a listen

I’m usually sceptical about Nigerian podcast shows. It’s a healthy scepticism if you factor in data consumption and the niggling ...

Omoleye Omoruyi September 17, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: ‘Justin Bieber and Baldwin secretly get married’; Eucharia says it’s been days and nights of tears for her son | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment over weekend and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq September 17, 2018

The Big 5: Sanwo-Olu declares for Lagos governorship, as PDP woos Ambode; Place Fayose on a watch list – EFCC writes Customs | More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant, Jide Sanwo-Olu has formally announced his ...

