Article

The YNaija Cover – the 4th of February

Follow the link to read the post on YNaija:

 

The Late 5: Senate withdraws Onnoghen’s case from supreme court; We’ll shock vote buyers on Election Day – INEC | Other top stories

Tags: , , , ,

About The Author

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq is a Writer and Public Speaker with major interests in Governance, Social Change and Inspirational Speaking.He equally has a strong commitment to being a role model to young people in Africa by making a positive impact on everyone he meets and everywhere he goes.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo February 4, 2019

The Late 5: Senate withdraws Onnoghen’s case from supreme court; We’ll shock vote buyers on Election Day – INEC | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today: Senate withdraws Onnoghen’s case from supreme court The Nigerian Senate has ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 4, 2019

Just In: Appeal Court gives INEC nod to allow candidate of APC Rivers participate in 2019 elections

The Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt has granted a stay of execution of the judgement of the Federal High ...

Bernard Dayo February 4, 2019

The Voice South Africa is back and we already have our favourites!

The third season of The Voice SA is back after a year hiatus and I have to say that I ...

Bernard Dayo February 4, 2019

The Big 5: Atiku is from Cameroon – Nnamdi Kanu; Tinubu resolves Lagos impeachment crisis | Other top stories

Here are stories you should be monitoring today: Atiku not Nigerian, caused Ekwueme’s presidential loss in 1999 – Nnamdi Kanu ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 4, 2019

Ambode’s impeachment: We have resolved the crisis – Tinubu

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has resolved the impeachment crisis in the state following the uproar ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 2, 2019

Just In: Osinbajo speaks after surviving helicopter mishap

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has confirmed that he is safe and sound following a crash his helicopter suffered in ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail