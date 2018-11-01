Thought-provoking stage play, “Our Son the Minister” returns to theatres and we are excited

Beeta Universal Arts Foundation presents its second showing of the stage play “Our Son the Minister” written by Paul Ugbede, directed by Kenneth Uphopho and produced by the award-winning actress and super talented thespian Bikiya Graham-Douglas.

This is the winning play of the Beeta Playwright Competition. BUAF kept its promise by publishing and producing this play and are happy to share it with the general public.

There aren’t that many political satires that translate so well to the stage, and as such when we find one like ‘Our Son the Minister’ we get really excited. It is Inauguration day and Doctor Makoji prepares to be sworn in, while family and friends make their plans on how to share the National cake. Alarmed by their plans, an austere Makoji decides to turn down the ministerial appointment. They conclude he has gone mad and are in desperate race to find solutions to cure him.

This play is hilarious yet thought provoking. It stars talented actors to include;

Patrick Diabuah, Inna Erizia, Chris Iheuwa, Soibifaa Dokubo, Bola Stephen, Biodun Kassim, Bunmi Sogade, Omololu Sodiya and Oladapo Gbadamosi, Deola Gimba.

The Play is family friendly and a perfect watch with election season coming up.

Come prepared to laugh out loud.

Showing details are as follows:

Venue: Terra Kulture Arena, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Date: 9th, 10th and 11th November 2018.

Time: 3pm and 7pm daily.

Tickets: 5,000 Regular 10,000 VIP

Tickets outlets: www.afritickets.com, www.beetauniversal.org and Terra Kulture Arena.

This show is sponsored by MTN, Union Bank, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), Union Bank and DSTV.

Supported by YNaija, Terra Kulture, Chairborne Limited, Oyewole&Olajide LLP, Paperworth Books Limited, Africa Magic and Silverbird, Classic FM, BeatFM, Kimberly Ryan, Olorisupergal, Ono Bello.comand refreshed by Amstel Malta.