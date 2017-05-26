The Thread: “Ada” Tiwa” “Tosin” | The different types of ladies in Nigeria

Christening is an all-important part of the Nigerian culture as the names parents- and grandparents- pick for a child usually have deep meaning. However, regardless of the actual meaning of a name, Nigerian pop culture associates certain characteristics of people with their names. For instance, Folake is usually mentioned in reference to love, while Karo is well known for her sexploits.

But what about Halita, Wura and Tobi?

Bhadmus H’akeem has compiled a listicle of what these names really mean.

Check on it:

Thread of 25 Different Types Of Nigerian Ladies You’ll Come Across 🇳🇬

Feel free to CC, RT, Add Yours. — Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017

1. The Ada Ever faithful

Good girl

Values her man and her family’s opinions — Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017

2. The Damilola She’s not interested in ‘growing’ with you – better come correct

Instagram celebrity

She doesn’t care — Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017

3. The Amaka Dating you but definitely marrying another

Expects you to take care of her

Allowances are part of the relationship — Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017

4. The Bolu Very misunderstood

Been heartbroken too many times

Stronger than you know — Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017

5. The Tolu Once was a good girl

Very attracted to Yoruba demons

Complete miss independence — Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017

6. The Zainab She’s coming on a date with 4 other friends

No emotions

Snapchat Queen — Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017

7. The Titi Laid edges

Not interested in learning how to cook for you

Daddy’s girl — Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017

8. The Halita Brazilian hair, lashes etc.

Expects gifts

Very sophisticated — Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017

9. The Chioma Very hardworking

Every man’s dream wife

Often lightskinned — Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017

25. The Funmi Always beautiful

Sometimes brilliant

Loves intelligent men, but may still give you a chance — Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017

