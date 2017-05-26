The Thread: “Ada” Tiwa” “Tosin” | The different types of ladies in Nigeria

Christening is an all-important part of the Nigerian culture as the names parents- and grandparents- pick for a child usually have deep meaning. However, regardless of the actual meaning of a name, Nigerian pop culture associates certain characteristics of people with their names. For instance, Folake is usually mentioned in reference to love, while Karo is well known for her sexploits.
But what about Halita, Wura and Tobi?
Bhadmus H’akeem has compiled a listicle of what these names really mean.
Check on it:
Thread of 25 Different Types Of Nigerian Ladies You’ll Come Across 🇳🇬
Feel free to CC, RT, Add Yours.
— Bhadmus H'akeem (@Bhadoosky) May 25, 2017
1. The Ada
Ever faithful
Good girl
Values her man and her family’s opinions
2. The Damilola
She’s not interested in ‘growing’ with you – better come correct
Instagram celebrity
She doesn’t care
3. The Amaka
Dating you but definitely marrying another
Expects you to take care of her
Allowances are part of the relationship
4. The Bolu
Very misunderstood
Been heartbroken too many times
Stronger than you know
5. The Tolu
Once was a good girl
Very attracted to Yoruba demons
Complete miss independence
6. The Zainab
She’s coming on a date with 4 other friends
No emotions
Snapchat Queen
7. The Titi
Laid edges
Not interested in learning how to cook for you
Daddy’s girl
8. The Halita
Brazilian hair, lashes etc.
Expects gifts
Very sophisticated
9. The Chioma
Very hardworking
Every man’s dream wife
Often lightskinned
25. The Funmi
Always beautiful
Sometimes brilliant
Loves intelligent men, but may still give you a chance
Reactions:
@Orekelewa_Cloth @Bhadoosky Don't be "The Adeola" who is always holding her man (@Bhadoosky) down
— TheKingsHand™ (@dblacson) May 25, 2017
