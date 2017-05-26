The Big 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. How Jonathan shared N2bn each to PDP states – NEC

The National Economic Council (NEC) on Thursday said former President Goodluck Jonathan shared the Ecological Fund to states governed by the Peoples Democratic Party during his administration.

2. Ambode sacks chaplain for ‘disrespecting’ wife

The presiding Chaplain of the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, Lagos State, Venerable Femi Taiwo has been sacked by the Governing Council allegedly on the order of the state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode.

3. Yemi Osinbajo visits Abuja market to check food prices (WATCH)

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, visited the Garki market in Abuja checking out food prices.

4. Judge declares part of Justice Ngwuta’s money missing

Justice John Tsoho has, on Friday, revealed that part of the N35 million found in Justice Sylvester Ngwuta’s residence is missing.

5. Police raid Ekweremadu’s house

The Nigerian police on Friday raided the Abuja official guest house of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.