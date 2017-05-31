The Thread: Americans poke fun at Trump in a thousand different ways

President Trump set the tone for the last day of May when he asked his staff to tweet this just after midnight in Washington; minutes before said staff drifted off into la la land:

“Covfefe” has been trending world over since the incredible slip. It has inspired memes, jokes and everything in between, and has brought America the world together in unity:

A famous person once said:

When they go low, we covfefe. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 31, 2017

Before you do the dirty, consider…

Ask your doctor if Covfefe is right for you. pic.twitter.com/XcDAXMNw1m — Travon Free (@Travon) May 31, 2017

Word origin

The Pokemon relaunch

Now you know why KFC is finger lickin good

I can't believe it. The final secret ingredient has at last been revealed… A sprinkle of #Covfefe — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) May 31, 2017

What they thought

Shots fired!

I like my #covfefe just how i like my president, Black. — keller (@higher_keller) May 31, 2017

Let’s break down “covfefe”

First,

Second

"Of course #covfefe is real word. It was coined during the Bowling Green Massacre." pic.twitter.com/DYjqX1xE7M — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) May 31, 2017

However

I think it's pretty obvious that Trump considers the press a coven. pic.twitter.com/rRALQrNWha — Mary Whitney (@WordyMary) May 31, 2017

Overruled

Light bulb moment

May 30 will be a new national holiday called #Covfefe Day. I'll have trouble falling asleep on Covfefe Eve from the excitement. — John King (@johnkingaustin) May 31, 2017

Hodor’s dying cry

HOLD THE DOOR

HOLD FE DOOR

HOLD FE FOOR

COLD FE FOOR

COV FE FOOR

COV FE FEER

COVFEFE#COVFEFE pic.twitter.com/1WuuauAiMS — Risa Persuasoria (@RisaPersuasoria) May 31, 2017

It’s about time

Just woke up & see that new White House plan to have lawyers vet Trump's tweets is off to the races #covfefe pic.twitter.com/7XmKXlSWN1 — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) May 31, 2017

And then there as Urban…

Me: Wtf is #covfefe and why is everyone tweeting about it?! [looks it up in urban dictionary] Me: Aha, makes sense now. pic.twitter.com/9RxSqeUhUa — Mädchen Amick (@madchenamick) May 31, 2017

When the past and the present make sense

Who troubled the Queen?

By all means, let’s speak in tongues

that was the moment Trump became prsiduvhirw pic.twitter.com/fKVPPNVFH0 — Anthony Brian Smith (@AnthonyBLSmith) May 31, 2017

*Go away*

I was about to go to bed but I guess i have to stare at this covfefe tweet until it goes away now — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) May 31, 2017

Trump deleted the tweet at about 6 am, and replaced it with banter but it was a little too late. Trump is definitely not living this down, no matter how hard he tries. It has joined the eternal league of famous Trump words like “bigly” and “braggadocious, which the world will continually hold over him.”

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Hard punches

Covfefe: When you make a mistake, but play it off like you knew what you were doing. "Trump's entire Presidency was a real covfefe." — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 31, 2017

When kids read history books in the future, they're going to think the teacher is pulling a prank on them. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 31, 2017

Somewhere in the room, one kid will suddenly realize why his parents named him Covfefe. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 31, 2017

Don't try and humanise yourself. You're not human. You're a lizard. A flakey, orange, illiterate, racist lizard. — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) May 31, 2017

You tried sha

That was probably your first and only tweet that made me smile … more of these tweets please and less of the crazy ranting ones. — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) May 31, 2017

Do you remember the time?

The #covfefe tweet is no more. And all I can think of is this: pic.twitter.com/R4sa1Sg6zP — Daniel Pettigrew (@docdanz007) May 31, 2017

Let’s march

Yes there are far more important things to talk about than #covfefe, but reminding this president that he's an idiot is also your civic duty — Robin Thede (@robinthede) May 31, 2017

But The Donald has moved on to something else

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Good save.

[Read also]: “The Thread: Donald Trump breaks the internet with one tweet”