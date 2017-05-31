The Thread: Americans poke fun at Trump in a thousand different ways

President Trump set the tone for the last day of May when he asked his staff to tweet this just after midnight in Washington; minutes before said staff drifted off into la la land:

“Covfefe” has been trending world over since the incredible slip. It has inspired memes, jokes and everything in between, and has brought America the world together in unity:

A famous person once said:

Before you do the dirty, consider…

Word origin

The Pokemon relaunch

Now you know why KFC is finger lickin good

What they thought

Shots fired!

Let’s break down “covfefe”

First,

Second

However

Overruled

Light bulb moment

Hodor’s dying cry

It’s about time

And then there as Urban…

When the past and the present make sense

Who troubled the Queen?

By all means, let’s speak in tongues

*Go away*

Trump deleted the tweet at about 6 am, and replaced it with banter but it was a little too late. Trump is definitely not living this down, no matter how hard he tries. It has joined the eternal league of famous Trump words like “bigly” and “braggadocious, which the world will continually hold over him.”

Hard punches

You tried sha

Do you remember the time?

Let’s march

But The Donald has moved on to something else

Good save.

[Read also]:  “The Thread: Donald Trump breaks the internet with one tweet”

 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Donald Trump reportedly pulls US out of the Paris climate accord

Donald Trump and his 11-year-old son are devastated by Kathy Griffin’s gory photo of him

We now know the real meaning of Donald Trump’s #Covfefe