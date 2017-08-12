The Thread: “Baba! I can’t wait to see him in Aso Villa | TwitterNG reacts to Buhari’s new pics

President Buhari received another set of August visitors at his London home today. Abike Dabiri, Lai Mohammed, Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina and the presidential photographer, Bayo, held court with the president in Aso-London.

Perhaps because you suspicious children of Twitter had been criticising previous pictures he took with Governors, saying stuff about a stroke, Buhari made sure to be photographed walking the grounds, using both hands etc.

Take a look:

Pure joy! Video by @sambisa_ganeral

A post shared by Bayo Omoboriowo (@bayoomoboriowo) on

Satisfied?

Not for some persons. But Buhari’s fans are all too grateful for this pleasant morsels.

See below:

Fani, Fayose, you have the mic.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The YNaija Cover this evening – the 12th of August

The Thread: This is why America is plagued by White Supremacists today

We promise you, this thread will give you life