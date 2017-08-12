The Thread: “Baba! I can’t wait to see him in Aso Villa | TwitterNG reacts to Buhari’s new pics

President Buhari received another set of August visitors at his London home today. Abike Dabiri, Lai Mohammed, Garba Shehu, Femi Adesina and the presidential photographer, Bayo, held court with the president in Aso-London.

Perhaps because you suspicious children of Twitter had been criticising previous pictures he took with Governors, saying stuff about a stroke, Buhari made sure to be photographed walking the grounds, using both hands etc.

Take a look:

More photos from this afternoon, at Abuja House. Pres @MBuhari receives a Get Well Soon Card from Min of @FMICNigeria and Presidential Aides pic.twitter.com/vCoPWNFYCd — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 12, 2017

Satisfied?

Not for some persons. But Buhari’s fans are all too grateful for this pleasant morsels.

See below:

Thank God for His healing miracles. @pmb we love you — Austin (@orji270_austin) August 12, 2017

Baba himself,can't wait to see him in Aso villa pic.twitter.com/mcpgpIjO93 — Tunde shekoni (@dgreat_shekony) August 12, 2017

….some people will not sleep this nite. I will go for BUhari & Osibanjo presidency any time any day. — Tony Tender Touch (@pluseleven) August 12, 2017

Glad to see Mr President in good shape, may Allah continue to cure and protect him — Mikaihl Olanrewaju (@MMikaihl) August 12, 2017

A five Minutes address to his fans would have been in order. We bare the pain of defending his continued absence daily — Oluwatosin (@dekingsa) August 12, 2017

Is our president learning how to walk? Why are these people just clapping 👏 at his back? — Ladonsyl (@ladonsyl) August 12, 2017

@GarShehu whats with the applaud? Was baba dancing? So good to see @MBuhari walking standing etc. Get well soon and return to work. Blesssed — Onoben Franklin M.Ed (@tcp_whyte) August 12, 2017

Nothing more than profligacies at the detriments of well meaning Nigerians. Rubbish — AYANLOLA ABDULJELIL (@owolabitaiwo) August 12, 2017

UK is now the new #AsoRock? Since he's doing fine with his private life with our hard earn tax payer monies tell him to #ResumeOrResign — IamMarc (@mac77085551) August 12, 2017

Na only Hausa dey here dey congratulate am — Jeos (@jeosbaba) August 12, 2017

I thought am the only one seeing @MBuhari graphic/Photoshop palm..WAAAWUUU — Opaogun B. Ayorinde (@Chatty_OBA) August 12, 2017

Am loving this picture, am sure some people @GovAyoFayose and @realFFK are now thinking of their next line of attack hahahahahaha — Jibril Ten Ten (@Ozegya) August 12, 2017

Fani, Fayose, you have the mic.