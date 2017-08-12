Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Stephanie Busari and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.
Here’s our list from today:
1 Greer
America is currently experiencing unrest with the protests that have been going on since yesterday. Twitter is also covering the news with continuous commentary. Greer cheekily refers to it as HBO’s first season of Confederate.
First season of HBO's Confederate currently being shot on the campus of The University of Virginia.
— Broderick Greer (@BroderickGreer) August 12, 2017
2. Jim Roberts
Jim gives updates on Friday nights events in Charlottesville, Virginia:
Torch-bearing white nationalists descend on Charlottesville in prelude to big neo-Nazi-alt-right rally on Saturday. https://t.co/NpAeyTgk8U pic.twitter.com/Oa3QqbJaG9
— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) August 12, 2017
White supremacists were chanting “white lives matter” and “Jews will not replace us” at Charlottesville rally. https://t.co/kqQ8cOP3th pic.twitter.com/r1zkeK80S2
— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) August 12, 2017
Kudos to Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who declared a state of emergency.
So why is @realDonaldTrump silent about neoNazis? https://t.co/H3fdt769iv pic.twitter.com/VoeQ9pRUt1
— Jim Roberts (@nycjim) August 12, 2017
Because he is one
— Ginger Fury🌹✌ (@Jannrickles) August 12, 2017
3. Wajahat Ali
We curated threads earlier today, which looked at white nationalism from different angles. Julian simply wanted the Neo-Nazis to feel the pain of Blacks and other minorities; Laura says it’s the effect of America’s long term hypocrisy; Wajahat blames it on their dislocation from family and the power they found online. Meanwhile…
Remember this? I sure as hell do. Where are the police and their riot gear now?!? #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/pgr7mnZSRz
— Renee Barrow 📚☕ (@RmBarrow) August 12, 2017
the all lives matter crew was so vocal against black lives matter but they’re suddenly quiet now lmao https://t.co/4uIQ9Elgre
— reggie (@1942bs) August 12, 2017
Angry men, dislocated from society, radicalized online, embraced by a community, promised glory & honor. Not ISIS, see #Charlottesville
— Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 12, 2017
If you've wondered what you would've done during slavery, the Holocaust, or Civil Rights movement…you're doing it now. #Charlottesville
— Aditi Juneja (@AditiJuneja3) August 12, 2017
4. J.K Rowling
Since violence broke out in Virginia, Trump’s Twitter legendary Twitter fingers were silent, leading Rowling, famous author of the Harry Potter series to wonder out loud:
Hell of a day for the President to forget how to tweet. pic.twitter.com/ABffmwwH8D
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 12, 2017
5. Donald Trump
Turns out Trump was in meetings and preoccupied with other matters. He finally came out to denounce the Charlottesville protests:
We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017
Am in Bedminster for meetings & press conference on V.A. & all that we have done, and are doing, to make it better-but Charlottesville sad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017
6. Melania Trump also said her piece:
Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017
7. Ized Uanikhehi
While America grapples with their problems, Ized has a public service announcement for Nigerian parents:
School Fees Twitter.
Heads up..
It's 19 days to September.
— Ized Uanikhehi (@zegbua) August 12, 2017
Reactions:
As in! Septembers are always to remember! God is our muscle.
— Nneka (@neker17) August 12, 2017
Why Ized???
*WailsInSchoolFees*
— EkyShirley® (@EkyShirley) August 12, 2017
You are skilled at shattering weekend groove sha
— Garuna Joseph D (@GarunaJosephD) August 12, 2017
8. Stephanie Busari
CNN Editor, Stephanie Busari clocked 40 today. She celebrated with a TY Bello photo shoot.
CNN Editor, Stephanie Busari clocked 40 today. She celebrated with a TY Bello photo shoot.
STEPHANIE BUSARI at 40: A NEW BEGINNING I remember my first year as a photographer.. ..endless days in @donbarberphotography 's darkroom. Uncle Don made me fall I love with black and white photography .. and the beautiful smell of that darkroom .. I'd resume as first thing in the morning and just stay in there .. terribly upset when night fell and it was time to go back home . Time always went by really fast .. I miss those days … I miss the solitude too . .. it was me .. and no one else .. in that red room..slow .. easy ..with the beautiful surprise when images gradually emerged ..rocking side to side in the tray . ..Each image was precious.. there were no view finders at the back of my camera.. it was indeed love at first sight .. chemistry . My very first exhibitions were of black and white portraits.. I remember how humbling it was seeing my b+w portraits of the old woman with the smoke pipe enlarged and framed on a wall.. i could only afford to print on 8×10 paper .. so I had so much respect for them. I've been making images now for almost 18 yrs .. iv been through so many phases ..learning to see .. exploring .. experimenting .. mostly looking for my own self. .. I love that I can say that I love where I am now .. I've been reborn .. back to the very beginning .. I'm in love again . Not with the chemicals or the solitude of a darkroom .. my work has become tremendously more communal… I'm in love with photography .. like a child .. I'm learning to see it all again.. in simpler ways .. that what makes a beautiful image is the sincerity of the experience .. and those tiny moments I make real heart -connections with my subjects . I now know that if I allow myself visually translate what I experienced .. I can can gift us both .the magic of real beauty .. in pure form . Thank you @stephbusari letting beIng such an amazing human to photograph.It was powerful ..absolutely..it was spiritual and we all felt it .May 40 bring for you what your images have brought to me .. purity .. peace ..power and clear visions for tomorrow .#tybellophotography #cnn @cnn #makeup by @ravishinmakeup #styled by @Janemichaelekanem #hair by @haircraft_ and @bernardsmiless



