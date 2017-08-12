Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Stephanie Busari and others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1 Greer

America is currently experiencing unrest with the protests that have been going on since yesterday. Twitter is also covering the news with continuous commentary. Greer cheekily refers to it as HBO’s first season of Confederate.

First season of HBO's Confederate currently being shot on the campus of The University of Virginia. — Broderick Greer (@BroderickGreer) August 12, 2017

2. Jim Roberts

Jim gives updates on Friday nights events in Charlottesville, Virginia:

Torch-bearing white nationalists descend on Charlottesville in prelude to big neo-Nazi-alt-right rally on Saturday. https://t.co/NpAeyTgk8U pic.twitter.com/Oa3QqbJaG9 — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) August 12, 2017

White supremacists were chanting “white lives matter” and “Jews will not replace us” at Charlottesville rally. https://t.co/kqQ8cOP3th pic.twitter.com/r1zkeK80S2 — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) August 12, 2017

Kudos to Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who declared a state of emergency.

So why is @realDonaldTrump silent about neoNazis? https://t.co/H3fdt769iv pic.twitter.com/VoeQ9pRUt1 — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) August 12, 2017

Because he is one — Ginger Fury🌹✌ (@Jannrickles) August 12, 2017

3. Wajahat Ali

We curated threads earlier today, which looked at white nationalism from different angles. Julian simply wanted the Neo-Nazis to feel the pain of Blacks and other minorities; Laura says it’s the effect of America’s long term hypocrisy; Wajahat blames it on their dislocation from family and the power they found online. Meanwhile…

Remember this? I sure as hell do. Where are the police and their riot gear now?!? #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/pgr7mnZSRz — Renee Barrow 📚☕ (@RmBarrow) August 12, 2017

the all lives matter crew was so vocal against black lives matter but they’re suddenly quiet now lmao https://t.co/4uIQ9Elgre — reggie (@1942bs) August 12, 2017

Angry men, dislocated from society, radicalized online, embraced by a community, promised glory & honor. Not ISIS, see #Charlottesville — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 12, 2017

If you've wondered what you would've done during slavery, the Holocaust, or Civil Rights movement…you're doing it now. #Charlottesville — Aditi Juneja (@AditiJuneja3) August 12, 2017

4. J.K Rowling

Since violence broke out in Virginia, Trump’s Twitter legendary Twitter fingers were silent, leading Rowling, famous author of the Harry Potter series to wonder out loud:

Hell of a day for the President to forget how to tweet. pic.twitter.com/ABffmwwH8D — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 12, 2017

5. Donald Trump

Turns out Trump was in meetings and preoccupied with other matters. He finally came out to denounce the Charlottesville protests:

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Am in Bedminster for meetings & press conference on V.A. & all that we have done, and are doing, to make it better-but Charlottesville sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

6. Melania Trump also said her piece:

Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017

7. Ized Uanikhehi

While America grapples with their problems, Ized has a public service announcement for Nigerian parents:

School Fees Twitter. Heads up..

It's 19 days to September. — Ized Uanikhehi (@zegbua) August 12, 2017

Reactions:

As in! Septembers are always to remember! God is our muscle. — Nneka (@neker17) August 12, 2017

You are skilled at shattering weekend groove sha — Garuna Joseph D (@GarunaJosephD) August 12, 2017

8. Stephanie Busari

CNN Editor, Stephanie Busari clocked 40 today. She celebrated with a TY Bello photo shoot.

