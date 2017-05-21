The Thread: “Baba prefers oracle” “Ancestor of lies” | Nigerians drag Lai Mohammed over alleged statement about Buhari’s health

Viral reports carried by Naij.com, Channels 24 (not to be confused with Channels TV) say that Lai Mohammed shocked the world by telling Nigerians that although the president is receiving treatment in London, he is using Nigerian drugs.

PMB is using #MadeinNigeria drugs from London – Lai Mohammed But he couldn't patronise Naija Hospitals? Co-ordinator of Lying Affairs!!!😩 pic.twitter.com/OoNM8kMmVt — Adetutu Balogun (@Tutsy22) May 20, 2017

These headlines appear to be concocted as Channels TV, the station quoted to have recorded the Minister of Information making this statement has debunked it.

A report by online news platform, https://t.co/Wm5EGnEWqE quoting the Information Minister, Lai Mohammed, as… https://t.co/13UbWnIuiW — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 21, 2017

But it has not stopped Nigerians from dragging the Minister online. Guess when prevarication is one’s nature, it’s easy to get things like this to stick.

Reactions

@Tutsy22 @dasholi which hospital in London? C'mon Naija Coca cola exported to London ended up in a long legal tussle last year — The Great Oracle (@am_mood1) May 20, 2017

Like someone said earlier, the orthodox was a Hobson's. Baba prefers the Local-divine a lá the Oracles.😀 — Deji Teye (@mydeji247) May 20, 2017

Buhari is being treated with DONGOYARO, AWOPA, EFINRIN and other local herbs in London

~ Lai Mohammed — Lere Olayinka (@OlayinkaLere) May 20, 2017

Lai Mohammed: Buhari may be In London, but he still patronizes Made in Nigeria drugs.. Nigerians pic.twitter.com/PGfxQix6Ht — Naija Boy (@OsasCruz) May 20, 2017

I'm starting 2 think dat Lai Mohammed has a serious health issue & his Doctor advised him 2 lie @ least once in 3 days 2 stay alive pic.twitter.com/91E6DsHkn8 — Susan Jide (@f1rslaydy) May 20, 2017

I saw the devil taking notes & asking intelligent questions at Lai Mohammed's 'How to Lie' seminar pic.twitter.com/Wv3p3StrG2 — Susan Jide (@f1rslaydy) May 20, 2017

Lai Mohammed : President Buhari Is Taking Nigerian Drugs In London Hospital London Doctor: pic.twitter.com/l1bXcNEOUq — OlaSunKanMi (@SmilesParker) May 20, 2017

The Devil may be the father of all liars, but Lai Mohammed has over time proven to be their oldest ancestor — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) May 20, 2017

Good Lord!