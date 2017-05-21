The Thread: “Baba prefers oracle” “Ancestor of lies” | Nigerians drag Lai Mohammed over alleged statement about Buhari’s health

Viral reports carried by Naij.com, Channels 24 (not to be confused with Channels TV) say that Lai Mohammed shocked the world by telling Nigerians that although the president is receiving treatment in London, he is using Nigerian drugs.

These headlines appear to be concocted as Channels TV, the station quoted to have recorded the Minister of Information making this statement has debunked it.

But it has not stopped Nigerians from dragging the Minister online. Guess when prevarication is one’s nature, it’s easy to get things like this to stick.

Reactions

Good Lord!

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: Epic moments from the Lagos Eyo Festival [Photos]

Simon Kolawole: What happened to transparency?

The Thread: How America’s legislature propagates slavery using prisoners