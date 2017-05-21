The Thread: Epic moments from the Lagos Eyo Festival [Photos]

The popular Lagos Eyo Festival took place yesterday and Nigerians were on ground to capture the incredible moments. Do see below:

The Venue

Venue for the Eyo Festival happening today is already set. Who's coming through to TBS today? #EyoObaElegushi2017 #EyoFestival pic.twitter.com/MVslXmKdNC — Nejeeb Bello (@Bar_Baric) May 20, 2017

This year's Edition of Eyo Festival is to celebrate the life of Oba Yekini Adeniyi Elegushi Kunsela II #EyoObaElegushi2017 pic.twitter.com/ePBGS5LT6t — Fatimah Oyelami (@MsTyma_) May 20, 2017

History

There are two categories of Eyo: the Eyo Orisa and the Eyo Iga… — Okang Ashiwel Ochui (@hey_ashiwel) May 20, 2017

There are five Eyo Orisas: Adamu Orisa (the main one), Alakete Pupa, Oniko, Ologede, and Alagere. All have Orisas (deities) except Alagere. — Okang Ashiwel Ochui (@hey_ashiwel) May 20, 2017

There are about 70 Eyo Igas who do not have Orisas, and largely represent the traditional ruling houses. — Okang Ashiwel Ochui (@hey_ashiwel) May 20, 2017

The Eyos are making grand entrances. Their dance is so exotic! The different Eyos are differentiated by the colors of their hats. — Okang Ashiwel Ochui (@hey_ashiwel) May 20, 2017

The weather

Heavy Rain… It rains like dis all the time during Eyo.. Its heavier dis time around… But it wont stop dem.. #EyoObaElegushi2017 pic.twitter.com/4lRHsyElYE — Mr. JAG® (@jag_bros) May 20, 2017

At the Eyo Festival grounds and it's raining a bloody storm! I'm so disappointed! I can't believe these guys forgot to hire a rainmaker! — Okang Ashiwel Ochui (@hey_ashiwel) May 20, 2017

Apparently, one of my companions says it's rained on festival days as far back as she can remember, since she was a kid. She's in her 30s. — Okang Ashiwel Ochui (@hey_ashiwel) May 20, 2017

Moments

At TBS

A baby Eyo (he looked obviously really young) just drew a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/kWXIajp0ad — Okang Ashiwel Ochui (@hey_ashiwel) May 20, 2017

Earlier, I ripped my pants trying to climb up a steep platform. It's bad fam, it's really bad.

But the views… pic.twitter.com/zRQxiC4jyU — Okang Ashiwel Ochui (@hey_ashiwel) May 20, 2017

My battery was low so I saved it for when the Orisa make and appearance. Fam, they're here and even the other Eyo Iga have been warned off. — Okang Ashiwel Ochui (@hey_ashiwel) May 20, 2017

The Eyo Alagere pic.twitter.com/sardHlnD7q — Okang Ashiwel Ochui (@hey_ashiwel) May 20, 2017

The Eyo Orisa are not supposed to come face to face with the Eyo Iga, according to tradition. Fam, it is lit! pic.twitter.com/4g8IOKDkzt — Okang Ashiwel Ochui (@hey_ashiwel) May 20, 2017

Severe warnings being sounded over the PA system to not take pictures of the Eyo Ologede Orisa. Everyone putting away their cameras. — Okang Ashiwel Ochui (@hey_ashiwel) May 20, 2017

They said no vids or pics but I came to #EyoObaElegushi2017 with somebody with big chest @gboukzi! Their daddies! pic.twitter.com/qkUMlwaCGr — Tai Chi. (@chivaneze) May 20, 2017

The gentleman sitting in front of me tells me, the Ologede is the most wicked deity of them all. — Okang Ashiwel Ochui (@hey_ashiwel) May 20, 2017

The Orisa is gone, but these are his Eyo. pic.twitter.com/n59X5hR7CN — Okang Ashiwel Ochui (@hey_ashiwel) May 20, 2017

Ijo Eyo

💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃💃 Mo yo fun ẹ

Mo yo fun ra mi#EyoFestival2017 #EyoObaElegushi2017 pic.twitter.com/5XVkArW0aF — Efiwe®️™️ (@UNILAG_EFIWE) May 20, 2017

When Eyo festival is over and you have to go back home as a normal human being. #LagosAt50 pic.twitter.com/4Vqqgpi1u3 — Rotimi Okungbaye (@rotimiokungbaye) May 20, 2017

Hahaha.