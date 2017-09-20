The Thread: The beauty of inspired political leadership

Oil rich Akwa Ibom state marks its 30th Anniversary in a few days. For some AkwaIbomites, this is cause for joy because their state boasts considerable achievements appropriate to the years of its existence.

This got Demola Olarewaju talking about political leadership.

See below:

There's something about Leadership that is obscure but easily becomes obvious when pointed out and is wrapped in its "failure". — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) September 20, 2017

I look at Jigawa and see the Dignity of the Common Man, Restored. One man's Vision transformed the People Mentally and Gave them Hope. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) September 20, 2017

Anyway, I'm just here and looking proudly to all Akwa-Ibom people: you've been blessed with Great Political Leadership, back to back. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) September 20, 2017