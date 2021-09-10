Togo shuts churches, mosques as Covid-19 cases climb | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Togo shuts churches, mosques as Covid-19 cases climb

Togo’s authorities has ordered all locations of worship to close down for one month beginning of Friday, following a “worrying upsurge” in coronavirus instances in current weeks. – Dove Blog reports.

The Panafrican Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou FESPACO 2021: 17 Films to compete in Pan-African Festival

Seventeen films are in competition next month for the top prize at the 2021 edition of the Panafrican Film and Television Festival of Ouagadougou or Festival panafricain du cinéma et de la télévision de Ouagadougou (FESPACO,) Africa’s top cinema and TV festival, organizers said Thursday. – The Guardian reports.

Ethiopian mega dam to start producing power next month

Ethiopia says a controversial mega dam it’s building over the Blue Nile will start generating electricity in a month. – BBC reports.

Amusan wins Diamond League, breaks 23-year African record

Tobi Amusan became the first Nigerian to win the Diamond League Final on Thursday when she won the women’s 100m hurdles, breaking Glory Alozie’s 23-year African record with a time of 12.42secs. – Punch reports.

South Africa vaccinates children in test of China’s Sinovac jab

South Africa has started vaccinating children and adolescents as part of the global phase three clinical trials of China’s Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for people aged between six months and 17 years old. – Aljazeera reports.