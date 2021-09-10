BBNaija: Will White Money ever be able to forgive Queen after Friday’s attack?

The last is yet to be heard on the contention between Big Brother Naija housemates, WhiteMoney and Queen after

they got into a heated altercation over the whole Jackie B situation earlier today.



Friendship between the duo took a new turn when Queen confronted White Money over his growing fondness for Jackie B. One thing led to another and the pair stopped speaking to each other. However, right after Friday’s morning workout session, unable to keep bottling up her emotions, Queen lashed out at White Money.

She confronted him over the same issue, and was particularly displeased that White Money had disclosed their initial conversation to Jackie B. Queen went on and on about how White Money should have kept their conversation confidential, adding that she didn’t like the fact that Jackie B was now aware about her discomfort with his attraction towards her. It was such a huge aggressive scene that other housemates had to intervene.

Overwhelmed with emotions, White Money excused himself to the closet area where he was seen crying. And not long after, Queen came up to him to apologise, as well as admit that she may have over-reacted. This comes after she had a conversation with Jackie B earlier, assuring her that what she told White Money about her was nothing personal.

Speaking to Emmanuel in the kitchen much later, White Money expressed his doubts about being comfortable with Queen going forward; despite accepting her apology and forgiving her. This new posture would later play out hours later, as he kept silent and his body language communicated discomfort when she came to the kitchen to try out recreating her usual playfulness with him.



How long is this likely to last? We have our fingers crossed.