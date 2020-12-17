Too old to rule; the Chief Justice of Nigeria is reported to be suffering from dementia

To be a leader, you have to be of sound mind and body, as being responsible for other human beings is no half-hearted task. However, both these criteria seem to be of little importance to Nigerian leaders as our government is riddled with individuals too unfit to rule.

Prove of this is the President; Muhammadu Buhari spending three months in London receiving medical treatment back in 2017. He failed to take his capacity to handle his responsibilities into consideration when vying for power, and even after he had shown clear signs of being unfit, he still insisted on continuing his tenure, running and winning a second term in fact.

The news today, according to People’s Gazette, is that the Chief Justice of Nigeria; Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad is mentally unfit for the position.

According to the report, it is stated that the sources of this information are made up of testimonies from highly competent Supreme Court sources familiar with his deteriorating condition.

The report states that the Chief Justice was ferried overseas for urgent treatment of his illness, a condition that has been hidden from the public since he took office last year.

Buhari removed a well qualified Chief Justice of Nigeria from the South & planted an unqualified one from the North.

The entire time we thought Justice Tanko being unqualified was the worst part of the CJN only to find out that the character has had dementia all along.



The condition in question is reported to be dementia and was first noticed when the Chief Justice ordered the appointment of another Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court, despite the existence of a substantive registrar, Hadizatu Uwani Mustapha.

Another source noted another blunder when the Chief Justice mentioned that he was going to visit the President, Olusegun Obasanjo, instead of Buhari, who is the current President.

It’s amazing to think that someone with this condition is the head of the Judiciary in the country, and no one wise to relieve him. Earlier this week, it was reported that he had come down with Covid-19, and is currently undergoing treatment.

Having elderly leaders has its advantages, but its disadvantages supersede the cons. For starters, an old person’s age keeps them out of touch with the younger generation and makes them unable to solve problems whose complexities are as a result of modern complications.

The country is in dire need of innovative mentally stable leaders Aso Rock, where merit and capacity propels one to the office and not age.