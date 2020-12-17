Netflix has stirred the pot again by hailing Satan and there is a lesson for Christians

Every so often, conservative Christians will publicly ponder boycotting one global brand or another. Today it is streaming giant Netflix Inc., again.

Netflix had attracted the ire of Christendom enough times this year alone, so it is no surprise that the conversation about when Christians will finally boycott the platform has come up again.

At some point, Christians may have to boycott @netflix . I said what I said. — Pastor Emmanuel Iren (@pst_iren) December 16, 2020

Christians have been pushing against the inclusion policy of Netflix which appears to have steadily increased in recent years. And, it is conservative Christianity leading the pack.

Conservative Christianity – a kind of Christianity that holds unto dogmas and medieval Christian values, disavow abortion, the proud and happy existence of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans (LGBT) and all sexual and gender non-conforming people.

Christians argue that Netflix ‘promotes’ homosexuality and debauchery.

The way they're shoving homosexuality inside every single one of their movies nowadays is baffling



Like guys, you don't really have to try that hard nah! — PASTOR to the Marlians (@yosoyeelisha) December 16, 2020

Earlier this year, the streaming platform came under fire for hosting two Brazilian movies, one about a ‘drunk Jesus’ titled, The Last Hangover (2018), the other about a ‘gay Jesus’ titled, The Last Temptation of Christ (2019).

ik @netflix didn’t just come out with two movies claiming Jesus to be gay or a drunk. nah baby that ain’t gon’ work.. 😐 pic.twitter.com/mbSHkV4qH5 — dinorah ✞ (@dinorahgalvan_) December 12, 2020

@netflix

Jesus was not gay nor a drunk. Pathetic that these shows are on Netflix. They would never do this to another religion because they know they would get crazy backlash and hate!

Sad! pic.twitter.com/Ixg86RVvrd — Davide Allen (@realdavideallen) December 15, 2020

That fire has yet to die down.

Every so often, a Christian minister or devotee ‘discovers’ these movies, and ignites the discussions anew.

The content of the discussion is simple, “Netflix is being disrespectful to Christianity,” the analogies are the same ones every time, “Netflix wouldn’t do this to other religions like Islam.”

Netflix, you’ve disgusted me in more ways than one but this is the last straw. So now you’re going to make movies blatantly mocking Christians, about Jesus being gay and hung over?! This is not OK! If this was a Muslim movie your ass would be on fire. — The Savvy Truth (@thesavvytruth) December 14, 2020

Now, Netflix has set another fire off with a post on its Instagram page it has since deleted.

The post is motion graphic created by zazzgenerator that reads, “Praise Satan,” a reference to popular Netflix series, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

What do you think about Netflix posting this graphic that says “praise satan”? It’s real. pic.twitter.com/xCPAfDe8O4 — Lincoln (@LincolnKreifels) December 16, 2020

As has been reiterated enough times – by both believing Christians and non-Christians, Christians have every right to their anger. In the same vein, it will do Christians well to sit with their feelings and unravel the driving thought behind their discomfort.

The world is increasingly moving towards inclusion for all. It is the only way a sustainable future can be guaranteed for the greatest majority of humanity, over 65% of whom are not in fact Christian.

It has been argued often enough by progressive Christians – with structural backing, that the body of Christ is the definition of inclusion. His core message to, “Love thy neighbour,” did not come with a caveat for a reason.

Homosexual Christians exist and will continue to. Christ is unlikely to be offended for being portrayed as one iteration of the rich variety of humanity Christ chooses to love every day unconditionally.

But God, being rich in mercy, because of the great love with which he loved us, even when we were dead in our trespasses, made us alive together with Christ— by grace, you have been saved. – Ephesians 2:4-5.

Satanists too – as scary as that must seem to Christians, exist and will continue to.

It may be a hard time to be a Christian as more varieties of existence claim space and assert their right to live freely without fear. But the burden – to live and let live, will always remain on Christians who made a covenant with God.

The Scripture is clear on universal love. Whether a wholehearted acceptance of this singular truth will be attained in our lifetime is another question altogether.