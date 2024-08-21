Fashion is an art, a statement and a form of expression; these 10 male fashion enthusiasts in Nigeria understand what it means to express themselves in linens, satins, and every other luxurious clothing material in the fashion industry.

This list comprises the top 10 male fashion enthusiasts in Nigeria who are pushing the narrative that Nigeria is an eccentric fashion-forward hub for all African male fashion enthusiasts.

Here are the top 10 male fashion enthusiasts in Nigeria at the moment who are killing it:

Denola Grey

A model, actor, and fashion consultant, Denola has proven time without number that he can pull off any clothing either on the fashion runway or at a club with friends. The fashion enthusiast cemented his name in the Nigerian fashion hall of fame in 2020 when he made videos that trended in the country for weeks.

Larry Hector

With his unique fashion sense, Larry Hector is out to break barriers and challenges societal standards by often styling himself in androgynous looks. The melanin model towering over 6ft. flaunts his looks and endless wardrobe collections on his social media profiles, garnering a huge following.

Ebuka

This TV host actor has turned eyes one too many times with his love for fashion and how he expresses it in various outfits.

Nedu Johnson

Nedu Johnson takes his time to style his outfits, showing the best combinations and how to style yourself for any occasion. The fashion content creator has influenced Nigerian men with a similar fashion taste.

Dr Akin Faminu

Dr Akin Faminu embraces masculinity and proves men can wear more than plaid shirts and office pants. Dr Akin Faminu promotes male fashion for men who wish to improve their fashion sense.

Vine Olugu

Vine Olugu bends fashion to his will as the actor, model, and fashion enthusiast steps out in well-curated outfits that match his style and physique.

Neo Akpofure

Emerging from the Big Brother Naija show, Neo Akpofure has been an unstoppable force in the Nigerian entertainment industry, dabbling in a bit of everything. Neo is a lifestyle influencer, a fashion enthusiast, an actor, and so much more.

The Orange Nerd

The founder of a trending and successful fashion brand, The Orange Nerd boasts of his styles being worn in Nigeria and beyond. With such international acclaim, the fashion designer has never failed to look his best at every event he attends.

Justin Ug

An actor, lifestyle influencer, fashion enthusiast, and DJ, Justin Ug is a man of many talents, which he displays, proving that fine men look good in almost anything.

Dotun Oloniyo

Dotun promotes men’s fashion non-stop as he proves that having a clean wardrobe and fit body will automatically make you an impressionable person.