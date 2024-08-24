Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these top 5 podcasts.

The Honest Bunch Podcast

The four hosts invite Dr Abel Damina, the founder of Abel Damina Ministries International (ADMI), CEO of Kingdom Life Network (KLN) and Senior Pastor of Power City International, to discuss “The Gospel”. They asked the CEO specific questions that are in the minds of many Nigerians or religious people.

I Said What I Said

FK and Jollz host Dodos Uvieghara, a makeup artist and one of Nigeria’s most prolific content creators. Together, the ladies discussed the issue surrounding ill-behaved inlaws, the world of content creation and the art of cosmetics.

Menisms

The guys have returned this week with a new episode featuring the talented twins, Oiza and Meyi. Here, they share their stories as upcoming female artists in Nigeria.

Lowkey Relatable

Dadaboy Ehiz joins the ladies in this week’s episode where they all share their opinions with confrontations in platonic and romantic relationships.

Loose Talk

Osagie, AOT2, and Steve update their audience on the country’s current affairs, the Olympics, the start of football, Buju Banton’s opinion on Afrobeats, and Asake’s album.