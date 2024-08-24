Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

I Said What I Said

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these top 5 podcasts.

  1. The Honest Bunch Podcast
The Honest Bunch Podcast

The four hosts invite Dr Abel Damina, the founder of Abel Damina Ministries International (ADMI), CEO of Kingdom Life Network (KLN) and Senior Pastor of Power City International, to discuss “The Gospel”. They asked the CEO specific questions that are in the minds of many Nigerians or religious people.

  1. I Said What I Said
I Said What I Said

FK and Jollz host Dodos Uvieghara, a makeup artist and one of Nigeria’s most prolific content creators. Together, the ladies discussed the issue surrounding ill-behaved inlaws, the world of content creation and the art of cosmetics.

  1. Menisms
Menisms

The guys have returned this week with a new episode featuring the talented twins, Oiza and Meyi. Here, they share their stories as upcoming female artists in Nigeria.

  1. Lowkey Relatable
Lowkey Relatable podcast

Dadaboy Ehiz joins the ladies in this week’s episode where they all share their opinions with confrontations in platonic and romantic relationships.

  1. Loose Talk
Loose Talk podcast

Osagie, AOT2, and Steve update their audience on the country’s current affairs, the Olympics, the start of football, Buju Banton’s opinion on Afrobeats, and Asake’s album.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 24, 2024

Tomike’s New Show, “Match Made by Tomike” Premieres Today, August 24

Nigerian media personality, actress and influencer Tomike Adeoye has premiered her new show titled “Match Made by Tomike” on YouTube ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 20, 2024

Fireboy DML Announces Release Date of Fourth Album “Adedamola”

Nigerian singer and songwriter Fireboy DML took to the social media platform Instagram to announce the release date of his ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 19, 2024

Ayra Starr Delivers a Powerful Performance at the Afro Nation Detroit 2024

Nigerian singer-songwriter and Grammy Nominee Ayra Starr took the world by storm with her performances at the Afro Nation Detroit ...

Biola Olaore August 19, 2024

YN Top 50 content creators of 2024 | The Master List

2024 has indeed shown the extent to which content creators build themselves and their brands despite the challenges that they ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 19, 2024

Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | BBNaija: Streeze, Flourish, Ivy, Paul Okoye, Guinness World Record, Adedeji Adeleke, Davido

BBNaija: Streeze and Flourish evicted from BBN house The latest eviction show of the Big Brother Naija “No Loose Guard” ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 17, 2024

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail