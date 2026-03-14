Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Refinery Raises Petrol Price Again to ₦1,175/Litre

Dangote Refinery raises petrol price again to ₦1,175/litre

Tinubu tells media to scrutinise States and Local Governments too

Shi’ite protesters protest for Iran at Abuja National Mosque

CKay questions ‘Afrobeats’ label, calls it too broad for African music

Cobhams Asuquo set for intimate Abuja Concert with star guests

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Dangote Refinery raises petrol price again to ₦1,175/litre

Nigeria’s downstream oil sector is facing fresh tension after the Dangote Petroleum Refinery increased its depot price of petrol to ₦1,175 per litre, reversing an earlier reduction announced earlier in the week.

The refinery had previously cut the ex-depot price to ₦1,075 per litre on March 10, 2026, but rising global crude prices forced a new adjustment. The coastal supply price also climbed from ₦1,378,548 to ₦1,512,648 per metric tonne, according to a notice sent to marketers.

The development comes amid disagreement among fuel marketers following the federal government’s decision to suspend new petrol import licences, a move that has intensified debate across Nigeria’s downstream petroleum industry.

Tinubu tells media to scrutinise States and Local Governments too

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged media executives to hold state and local governments accountable as well, saying scrutiny should not be focused solely on the federal government.

Speaking during a meeting with media owners at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, the president said recent reforms have increased financial autonomy for sub-national governments. He added that journalists should examine how states and councils spend their funds.

Tinubu also claimed that no state currently borrows to pay workers’ salaries, attributing the change to reforms and improved revenue. He noted that allocations increased following a ruling by the Supreme Court of Nigeria granting financial autonomy to local governments.

Shi’ite protesters protest for Iran at Abuja National Mosque

Supporters of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria gathered at the National Mosque on Friday to protest and declare support for Iran.

The group, often called Shi’ites, began the demonstration shortly after Friday prayers. About 200 protesters reportedly chanted slogans against the United States and Israel while expressing solidarity with Iran.

Similar demonstrations were reported in Lagos, Kaduna, and Bauchi. The protests follow rising tensions in the Middle East after reports that Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed during recent US-Israeli strikes.

CKay questions ‘Afrobeats’ label, calls it too broad for African music

CKay has criticised the term “Afrobeats”, describing it as an overly broad label that groups many different African music styles together.

In an interview with CNN, the ‘Love Nwantiti’ singer said the term may be convenient, but does not fully represent the diversity of sounds across the continent. He argued that African music, like Western music, contains many different genres and influences.

CKay added that Africa’s cultural diversity makes a single label inadequate. He noted that Nigeria alone has dozens of ethnic groups with unique rhythms and instruments. Burna Boy has previously made similar comments, preferring the term Afrofusion.

Cobhams Asuquo set for intimate Abuja Concert with star guests

Award-winning composer Cobhams Asuquo has announced that he will host the sixth edition of ‘Songs and Stories with Cobhams Asuquo’ in Abuja on March 28, 2026. The concert will take place at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

The event will feature guest performances from Johnny Drille, Timi Dakolo, and Korede Bello. Together, they are expected to deliver live music backed by rich instrumentation and creative collaboration.

The concert blends performance with storytelling, as Cobhams guides audiences through songs from his catalogue while sharing personal moments and experiences that shaped his career.