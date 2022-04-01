Triller and Gamr launch competition for African gamers

Finale of first Gamr X Tournament to hold in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Triller , the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators, today announced it has partnered with esports and gaming platform Gamr to launch the first edition of Gamr X tournament. Gamers from 10 African countries will battle it out for the opportunity to compete in five popular games for the chance to win a prize pool of $15,000.

Gamers from Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, Senegal, Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, Kenya, Algeria and South Africa will be competing across five game titles in FIFA21, Call of Duty Mobile (CODM), PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBGM), Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter V. This gaming bonanza culminates in a nail-biting finale at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre in Lagos, Nigeria on 2 April 2022 and livestreamed on Triller, where five champions will be crowned across the five game titles.

The partnership with Gamr provides the infrastructure for seamless intercontinental engagements across the global gaming culture, and supports Triller’s core vision of offering a platform for people from all walks of life to create, connect, and share. It also provides a channel for online gaming creators to reach their prime mobile-first audiences in Africa.

How to register:

As a player: Head to the Gamr website https://app.gamr.africa/home and find the qualifiers for your country. After which you can join as a player or a team.

As an attendee: Head to the events website http://events.gamr.africa/events and click join to get your free ticket.

“This partnership is a major win for everyone, including five lucky gamers” said Strategic Partnerships Manager for Africa, Dapo Ayo-Adeusi. “The Gamr community boasts 67 000 gamers from Nigeria, South Africa, Cameroon, Algeria, Tanzania, Kenya, Ghana, Senegal, Somalia, Uganda, Zambia, Cote D’IVoire, and Egypt – and we’re excited to be connecting them with millions of Triller users.”

For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillerafrica on Instagram.

Triller is available to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

About Triller

Triller is the AI-powered open garden technology platform for creators. Pairing music culture with sports, fashion, entertainment, and influencers through a 360-degree view of content and technology, Triller encourages its influencers to post the content created on the app across different social media platforms and uses proprietary AI technology to push and track their content virally to affiliated and non-affiliated sites and networks, enabling them to reach millions of additional users. Triller additionally owns VERZUZ, the live-stream music platform launched by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland; Amplify.ai, a leading customer engagement platform; FITE, a premier global PPV, AVOD, and SVOD streaming site; and Thuzio, a leader in B2B premium influencer events and experiences.

For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillerafrica on Instagram.

About Gamr

Gamr is a web and mobile e-sports and gaming app platform that connects the African gaming eco-system and creates access to intercontinental tournaments. Our mission is to fast track and encourage inter-country engagement and competition across Africa while advocating e-sports culture and investing in tomorrows’ pro players. Gamr’s influence across Africa is growing and we seek to bring out the x-factor in everyone through gaming. The Company maintains an office in Lagos Nigeria. For more information visit app.gamr.africa and follow @gamr.africa on triller and instagram.