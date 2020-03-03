UltimateLoveUpdates: The guys get creative as they give their partners a makeover

It was another Monday night in the ‘Ultimate Love Pad,’ which typically comes with its Monday Night Challenge. The ‘Monday Night Challenge’ presents the housemates with the opportunity to win some time with their partner in the Love Nest, say they win the day’s contest, and as is customary, this Monday was no different.

Aunty, the show’s love chaperone, had fun activities lined up for the Love Guests this Monday. This week, it was a task designed to strengthen the bond between the love partners and help foster a healthier and more open relationship amongst them. Unlike last week where it was the ladies who were the active participants in the challenge, as they partook in a fun racing game, this week it was the gents who had to put in the work.

Last night, Aunty instructed the housemates that they had an hour to give each other a makeover, except that in this case, she insisted that it was the men who will assume the role of make-over artiste, and to make it more fun, they wouldn’t be assisted by their partners.

As expected of the guys, who we can only assume have little to no experience with face beats, they clumsily made up the girls’ faces complete with awkward colour combos, crooked lines, and ragged contours, all of which constituted a hilarious mess. In all, it was a warm moment for the Love Guests as they all found a way to have fun with the task.

At the end of the day, it was ‘PresDavid’ who came out tops. Of all the disasters, theirs was the least catastrophic and they even managed to impress Aunty a little.