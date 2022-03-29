Verve splashes over ₦45m On cardholders

Over ₦5Million still to be won…

As a loyal customer, wouldn’t it be exciting to receive cashback and other forms of gifts as rewards for your patronage? I bet your response would be yes!

After all, what is the benefit of patronising a business without having that sense of belonging and assurance that your preferred brand values your loyalty? Well, guess what? There is a brand that understands the importance of rewarding loyalty.

Verve, Africa’s leading payment cards and digital tokens brand, has rewarded over 55,000 Verve cardholders with over ₦45 million in the ongoing Verve Good Life Promo 2.0. Sounds exciting, right?

The lucky cardholders emerged across the country and won a total of over ₦45 million as 10% cashback from the over ₦50 million allotted for Verve cardholders nationwide.

The Verve Good Life Promo 2.0 which kicked off on February 1, 2022, is billed to end on March 31, 2022. The Promo is being organised in collaboration with First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Union Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) and Zenith Bank.

Verve cardholders who use their cards from any of these four banks will get 10% cashback of their weekly spending at the end of the week. Eligible transactions include payments made across Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sale (POS) terminals and online platforms.

As if that is not enough, there will be an additional reward of ₦10,000 for each of the top 100 transacting cardholders. Also, the top 50 transacting cardholders from the four banks with the highest transaction counts will be selected for a raffle draw and 15 winners will be rewarded with power generating sets or television sets.

This means there is still over ₦5 million for cashback winnings, ₦10,000 each for the top 100 transacting cardholders, power generating sets and television sets for the 15 highest transacting cardholders. Don’t you just want to be one of them?

If your answer is yes, all you must do is start transacting with your Verve card to increase your chances of winning. And if you do not have a Verve card from any of these banks; FCMB, Union Bank, UBA and Zenith Bank, then ask for one.

Speaking on the promo, Cherry Eromosele, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Interswitch Group, said the firm will continue to walk the talk noting that the number of cardholders that have been rewarded so far in the ongoing promo is a testament to that fact. She urged cardholders to take advantage of the promo and transact to increase their chances of winning.