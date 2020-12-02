Vivo V20 launches with superior selfie camera attributes

1 December 2020: Vivo, a global leading and product-driven smartphone brand has finally launched another addition to the V-series flagship lineups. The product-launch which took place today at vivo Nigeria local branch welcomed the latest V20 range of devices into the Nigeria market.

Spinning off from Vivo’s camera-centric smartphone collection, the 8th generation V-series device promises a great deal of camera attribute just like its predecessor.

Interestingly, the new device is built such that it will take photography (in general) to the next unexplored level. Doubling as Vivo’s latest flagship device for the year, the V20 boast of some of the most advanced feature for a smartphone within its price range.

Some of the most intriguing feature of the V20 device includes a “first-of-its-kind” 44MP eye autofocus selfie camera. According to the phone maker, this is the first time the selfie concept will be debuting on an Android device.

vivo v20

vivo has definitely mastered the act of disrupting the market with innovative smartphones, and the V20 is yet another testament to that end. Undoubtedly, there is a lot more to discover about the device. Other key selling points for the device include impressive triple rear cameras which consist of 64MP + 8MP + 2MP cameras.

Boasting of a large AMOLED display measuring 6.44 inches, the V20 device offers an amazing cinematic experience. The V20’s display screen resolution of 1080X2400 (20:9) pixel ratio at 409 Pixel Per Inches (PPI) also contributes to that amazing screen attribute. Users will also enjoy the super slim body of the device coupled with the AG glass technology in 7.38mm.

In addition, the device will operate on the latest Android 11 system alongside the company’s default OS – the latest Funtouch 11, both of which are built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720 platform released earlier in the year.

vivo v20

Giving its high performance, the device is powered by a non-removable Li-po 4000mAh battery that is capable of charging from 0 to 100 in no time, thanks to the device’s 33W flash charge 2.0 attribute. Also on the batter aspect, Vivo has further optimized the device’s Multi-Turbo performance by including an enhanced ATR + + Turbo.

Memory-wise, the V20 device is still major challenger in the Android market, offering a whopping 8GB RAM and a 128GB in-built storage that is expandable up to 256GB with Micros SD card.

Additionally, Vivo also made sure to get rid of the physical finger scanner from the rear side of the device. Just like on the predecessor, the V19, Vivo also planted an under-display finger scanner on the V20 device. More so, this particular flagship device also features an optical/face unlock.

vivo v20

Speaking at the closed-door launch event, vivo Nigeria country manager, Adetayo Odunowo had this to say;

“Over the past years, the V-series have evolved to become one of the most fashionable collections of smartphone for a category of users who are eager to improve the quality of their lives. It will rather be unfair to say that the latest V20 device will be a major challenger amongst other local devices considering that the new device is a competition on its own. Coupled with other amazing attributes, the V20 device set a new tone for photography in general, and we can’t wait for people to testify about the wonders of the new device.” Adetayo Odunowo

Available in two major colour – Sunset Melody, and Midnight jazz, the Vivo V20 starts at #149,000.

Interested buyers can look up e-commerce platforms such as Jumia or Konga or perhaps visit any accredited retail outlet around you. For more information about the new device, follow @vivo_nigeria on Instagram, and Twitter, and @vivoMobileNigeria on Facebook.