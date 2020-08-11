We need to talk about shipping culture on #BBNaija

By Yetunde Oyelami

It is not far-fetched that the Big Brother reality show is no longer what it was when the pilot edition was launched. Big brother Naija has turned into a match-making agenda/show and its values need to be visited and tweaked.

Moreover, it gets more intense with every season in the picture. Every season comes with a more intense form of shipping and currently, the present season is slowly turning into a lover’s den and an infatuation show.

In this Lockdown season, there are various love interests and love triangles. We have the triangle of (Ozo, Dora and Nengi) and (Prince and TolaniBaj, Lilo) and( Eric, Neo and Vee) and other love aspirants. An all-new love triangle might have emerged and this time, Erica, Laycon, and Kiddwaya are at the center of the spotlight. Influenced by Kaisha’s suggestion that he let Erica choose one between him and Kidd, Laycon took the horns of the bull and revealed to Erica that he needs a chance to love her. He has also disclosed how her frequent show affection towards Kiddwaya places him in an uncomfortable position.

Unsurprisingly, Erica turned down his offer once again when announcing that she was not available in the house for a romantic relationship. She even confessed to being drawn to Kiddwaya physically and to him mentally.

And we can’t help but wonder: why do you place so much pressure on others because of your own needs and expectations? There are no expectations when you’re establishing a genuine friendship. He can be himself. She can be herself. You will learn from each other as much as you want to know. You don’t have to stress about pretending to be someone you’re not. Developing a bond of trust before a relationship is certainly better than just letting lust get the best out of you and then finding you can’t even be good friends.

When someone says to you, “Let’s be friends”, take it in your footsteps and give him/her just that, give him/her friendship without the expectation of such friendship blossoming into a relationship.

The theme of “Love interests/shipping” needs to be put in check. It may even be a test of love if Biggie puts the lovers ship in opposing teams to check if their head is still in the game or not. We need to change the narrative of the Nigerian media space constantly framing these kind of content. It’s not that love is bad but others factors should be put in motion. And if love comes as a bonus, perfect.