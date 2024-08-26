Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Boniface, Zinwe, BBN, Fireboy DML, Sharon Okpamen

  • Victor Boniface calls out Olamide for airing his messages
  • Fireboy DML reveals tracklist for new album “adedamola”
  • “ZINWE” becomes fifth pair evicted from BBNaija show
  • Sharon Okpamen kicks the bucket a month after childbirth

Victor Boniface calls out Olamide for airing his messages

Nigerian professional footballer Victor Boniface called out singer-rapper Olamide for not replying to his messages on social media despite his many attempts to get the artist’s attention.

The Super Eagles player revealed that he has been unable to reach out to the rapper since 2019, as all methods to communicate have proven abortive.

Boniface used himself as an example, saying that even as a public figure, it was difficult to contact other celebrities.

Fireboy DML reveals tracklist for new album “adedamola”

Fireboy DML announced that he would release his new album “adedamola” on August 29.

The artist took to his social media platforms to share the news of his upcoming fourth album with an image of the album’s cover art.

This weekend, he revealed the tracklist of his upcoming 14-track album which will feature Seun Kuti, Lojay, Jon Batiste, Lagbaja, and Spinall.

“ZINWE” becomes fifth pair evicted from BBNaija show

The “ZINWE” duo, comprised of Zion and Chinwe, have become the fifth pair of contestants to be evicted from the Big Brothers Naija show this past weekend.

The pair were evicted from the “No Loose Guard” edition because they received the lowest votes from the viewers. They were nominated for eviction with other housemates (duos) such as Wanni x Handi, Doublekay, Chekas, and Beta.

The eviction of Zinwe has left only nine pairs in the competition as they all strive to become the winner of the ninth season of the Big Brother Naija (BBN) show.

Sharon Okpamen kicks the bucket a month after childbirth

Nigerian actress Sharon Okpamen has been pronounced dead a month after childbirth.

The actress’ death was announced on Instagram by Stanley Ontop who called her death “unfortunate”. The actress gave birth to her second child a month ago, and it could only be speculated that she had died from postpartum challenges, as there has been no news released regarding her death.

“Nollywood actor and producer Sharon Okpamen has unfortunately passed on.  It’s a sad day for Nollywood & the Edo entertainment industry,” Stanley wrote on Instagram.

