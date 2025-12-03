What Do You Know About the Gen Z Digital Creator and Business Owner, Michelle Madunatu?

Here are the Winners of the 2024 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards as Femi Adebayo Wins Big with “Jagun Jagun”

If you are familiar with the Nollywood scene, you definitely know Mercy Aigbe and her first daughter, Michelle Madunatu, who is a digital creator.

Michelle Aigbe, born 11th of July 2001, is a 24-year-old Gen Z digital creator with millions of followers across Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Michelle started her career as a model and digital creator as far back as 2015, when she was a teenager sharing pictures of her life with her friends, to her followers and with the help of her mum, Mercy Aigbe, she was able to start a make up brand as a teenager, all the while modeling and working with name brand and eventually starting her own YouTube channel, where she shared parts of her life as a Nigerian student in Canada, where she got her BSC degree.

Michelle has created content that has gone viral many times on Instagram and was known, alongside Priscillia Ojo, as one of the top Gen Z influencers, shaping a generation of teenagers.

She has always worked with brands such as Revolve, Dossier Perfumes, Ashluxe, House of CB, and FashionNova.

With 1.4 million followers on Instagram, over 200k on TikTok, over 31k subscribers on YouTube, and thousands more on Snapchat, Michelle is one of the highest-followed Gen Z Nigerian influencers.