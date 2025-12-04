Top 5 Stories Of The Day | US Considers Visa Bans over Killings of Christians in Nigeria

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | CBN Sanctions Nine Banks Over Cash Hoard

US considers visa bans over killings of Christians in Nigeria

CBN ends deposit limits but keeps tight withdrawal rules

INEC ends CVR first phase and begins voter register review

Senate questions failed safe school initiative after recent kidnappings

Reps demands that FG name bandits’ sponsors

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Washington has unveiled new steps to tackle rising attacks on Christians in Nigeria, signalling possible visa bans for those linked to the violence. The US said radical groups, including Fulani militias, were responsible for widespread killings.

Under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act, visas may now be restricted for anyone involved in violations of religious freedom, with restrictions extended to immediate family members when necessary.

The move follows a briefing by US House Republicans after President Donald Trump ordered an inquiry into the growing violence against Christian communities in Nigeria.

Nigeria’s Central Bank has scrapped all limits on cash deposits, saying the change reflects current financial conditions. A new circular confirmed that customers will no longer pay any fees for depositing large amounts of money.

The decision marks a shift from earlier policies that charged fees on heavy cash transactions, first introduced in selected states before expanding nationwide. The CBN had already suspended these charges in 2023.

Despite lifting deposit caps, the bank kept strict weekly withdrawal ceilings. Individuals may still withdraw only up to ₦500,000 per week, while companies remain limited to ₦5 million.

INEC ends CVR first phase and begins voter register review

INEC has wrapped up the first quarter of its Continuous Voter Registration exercise, clearing the way for a public review of the voter register. The phase, which combined online pre-registration launched in August with in-person registration nationwide, officially closed on December 10.

The commission urged Nigerians who updated, transferred, or newly registered to verify their details during the review window from December 15 to 21 at local government offices, as required by the Electoral Act.

INEC recorded 9.89 million online pre-registrations, with 2.57 million fully completed through both online and physical processes.

Senate questions failed safe school initiative after recent kidnappings

Nigeria’s Senate has asked the finance minister, Wale Edun, to appear next week as part of its investigation into the failed Safe School Initiative. Ministers of education and defence, security chiefs and school proprietors will also be questioned.

Committee chairman Orji Uzor Kalu said the probe aims to uncover how funds were used, noting that more than 1,680 pupils have been kidnapped and many schools attacked since 2014. He described the situation as unacceptable.

Lawmakers will audit spending, security measures and partnerships, following renewed anger over the recent abductions of schoolchildren in Kebbi and Niger states.

Reps demand that FG name bandits’ sponsors

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has urged the federal government to publicly identify and prosecute all individuals funding terrorism and banditry. The call followed the adoption of last week’s security debate report during Wednesday’s plenary, as communities continue to suffer renewed attacks and school abductions.

The lawmakers recommended open and speedy terrorism trials, the creation of a special court for terror-related crimes, and tougher penalties for arms trafficking and illegal weapons possession. They also proposed a truth, justice and reconciliation commission to address extremist and communal violence.

Over 40 security recommendations will now be sent to the Senate, and later to the president and security agencies for action.