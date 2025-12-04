Funke Akindele Drops Trailer For Her Highly Anticipated Film “Behind The Scenes”

theme-sticky-logo-alt
The Year-On-Year Success Of Funke Akindele’s Film Releases Since The 2020s
December 4, 2025
Funke Akindele has dropped the official trailer for her highly anticipated December film titled “Behind The Scenes.” 

The film, which she announced for the first time in September, has received massive attention from her fans and supporters, all stemming from the announcement of the cast and the excitement that Funke Akindele herself is yet to release another blockbuster three years in a row. 

The film follows the life of a woman who experiences heartbreak when she learns that everyone around her has been taking advantage of their proximity to her wealth. It tells a story of fighting invisible battles, navigating pressure from everyone around and finding a way to heal through it all.

The wealthy real estate mogul learns to set boundaries after her family and friends continually take advantage of her without empathy. When it all blows up in her face, she learns to navigate maintaining a relationship with her loved ones while setting boundaries. 

For years now, Funke Akindele has released films that go on to be blockbusters and box office successes, and with the anticipation around “Behind The Scenes”, it is expected to be just as amazing as the others. It will hit cinemas nationwide on the 12th of December. 

Some of the cast members of the highly anticipated film are Funke Akindele herself, Tobi Bakre, Iyabo Ojo, Jide Kosoko, Jayeola Monje, Uzor Arukwe, Uche Montana, Destiny Etiko, Scarlet Gomes, among others. With a heavy-hitter cast like this one, the movie is expected to be a big hit. 

The film’s first premiere in London is on the 4th of December, with the Lagos premiere on the 7th of December. The film is expected to break records set by other films released by the actress. 

YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week
Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend
