There will be no difference between an animal and black person without Biafra – Nnamdi Kanu (WATCH)

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has said there will be no “difference between and a black person” without Biafra.

In a video interview with AFP, Kanu said the agitation for the sovereign state of Biafra has made him closer to God.

He said the mission of IPOB is to restore Biafra “by whatever means possible.”

He said, “The mission of IPOB is simple. It is to restore Biafra by whatever means possible. We have chosen the path of peaceful agitation, non-violence, reasoning, logic, argument.”

