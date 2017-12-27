We will be praying for you | Atiku commiserates with Buhari over son’s accident

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari and his family over the bike accident his son was involved in.

The Presidency had released a statement that Yusuf Buhari was operated on after he was involved in a bike accident in Abuja.

In his response, Atiku wished Yusuf speedy recovery.

“Our thoughts are with the first family – our family will be praying for you. We wish Yusuf a speedy recovery,” Atiku wrote on Twitter.

