Wizkid Unveils Tracklist of Upcoming Album “Morayo” Coming Out November 22

Grammy-winning artist Wizkid has unveiled the tracklist for his highly anticipated sixth album, “Morayo”, which is set for release on November 22.

The artist started the rollout of his new album with a smashing hit titled “Piece of My Heart” featuring Brent Faiyaz. He also released a second single titled “Kese (Dance)” last week.

Upon their release, these singles received large and record-smashing debut streams on Spotify, proving that Wizkid is one of the greatest Nigerian artists in mainstream media.

The album “Morayo” contains 16 tracks and features several artists like Anaïse, Asake, Brent Faiyaz, Jazmine Sullivan, and Taikola.

The tracklist of the “Morayo” album are as follows:

  1. Troubled Mind
  2. Karamo
  3. Kese (Dance)
  4. Bad Girl (ft. Asake)
  5. Time
  6. Piece of My Heart (ft. Brent Faiyaz)
  7. Break Me Down
  8. Bend
  9. A Million Blessing
  10. Après Minuit (ft. Taikola)
  11. Bad For You (ft. Jazmine Sullivan)
  12. Soji
  13. Don’t Care
  14. Slow (ft. Anaïse)
  15. Lose
  16. Pray
