It won’t air until 2019 + everything else we know about Game of Thrones Season 8

We’ve seen the worst happen!

The Night King and his ice dragon (former Viserion) have brought down The Wall and the army of the white walkers are now marching to Westeros. Queen Daenerys has also gotten down with her nephew, Jon Snow and we don’t know what Cersei Lannister has in store for her brother, Jaime who we think is riding North to fight in the war against the undead.

Maybe we know where Jaime is headed but that’s one tiny detail compared to what the final season holds. As we all prepare for what’s to come, here’s everything we know about Season 8 that we think you should know too:

We may have to wait till 2019

Now we cannot confirm that piece of information but according to The Hollywood Reporter, there may be a 16-month gap between the last season and the next. Production may begin in October and run till August 2018 but that won’t be all. HBO Programming President, Casey Bloys has said, “The shooting is complicated enough — on different continents, with all the technical aspects — and the special effects are a whole other production period that we’re trying to figure out. That is a big factor in all of this”.

[Did you miss this?: 7 things you’ll feel while you watch the Game of Thrones Season 7 finale]

There will be only 6 episodes

Yes! We will take all of it in in just six weeks. Now that you’re wondering how they intend to pull off the rest of the plot in only six episodes without ruining the storyline, well there’s great news.

Each episode in the coming season will be a feature-length that will last between 80 and 120 minutes; like the season 7 finale.

There’s no trailer yet

But of course, that’s obvious.

Production hasn’t started yet so we won’t be seeing a trailer in a while.

Who will be in Season 8?

With Littlefinger gone for good, we’re sure all the other characters will be returning. Cersei Lannister, Daenerys, Jon Snow, Jaime Lannister, Sansa and Arya Stark, Bran Stark, The Hound, The Mountain, Tyrion Lannister, Ser Jorah etc.

But we fear for Tormund’s fate! Remember the wildling was keeping watch at The Wall with Beric when the ice dragon began to breathe blue fire all over the place. We really hope he survives.

Plus we wonder about Gendry too. He was last seen in episode 6 arriving at Eastwatch and asking through stifled breathing for a raven to be sent to Daenerys.

Any Game of Thrones spinoffs?

Yes there are but we hear “they are still in their early stages”. Game of Thrones will be leaving such an enormous void in HBO when it ends that creating at least 4 spinoffs has become the commonsense thing to do. The Hollywood Reporter says that the 4 projects are still in their development stages and Game of Thrones showrunners, Dan Weiss and David Benioff “are not attached” with these works but “will be kept in the loop”.

The point of all these is to keep Westeros fans glued as they already are to Game of Thrones. No distractions! No intrusions!