The YNaija Tracklist: How we almost impeached Obasanjo – Masari | Buhari is my son, i’m not happy with people wishing him dead – Oluwo | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.

Sagay applauds Buhari for signing extradition pact with UAE – YNaija

Vice Chancellors reject JAMB’s new admission cut-off marks – YNaija

How we almost impeached Obasanjo – Masari – YNaija

Buhari is my son, i’m not happy with people wishing him dead – Oluwo – YNaija

‘Ex-governors, Diezani to lose Dubai assets’ – YNaija

In Facebook post, Jonathan reminds Nigerians of ‘freedom enjoyed’ under his watch – Punch

Drop Election Boycott Threat, Leaders Of Thought Ask Kanu, IPOB – Vanguard

Abducted former minister Akwanga freed – The Nation

Elumelu donates $500,000 to Sierra Leone mudslide victims – Daily Trust

Winner of $758m lottery jackpot: ‘I quit’ – BBC