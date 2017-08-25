The YNaija Tracklist: How we almost impeached Obasanjo – Masari | Buhari is my son, i’m not happy with people wishing him dead – Oluwo | More stories

From the papers this morning – a tracklist.
Sagay applauds Buhari for signing extradition pact with UAE – YNaija
Vice Chancellors reject JAMB’s new admission cut-off marks – YNaija
How we almost impeached Obasanjo – Masari – YNaija
Buhari is my son, i’m not happy with people wishing him dead – Oluwo – YNaija
‘Ex-governors, Diezani to lose Dubai assets’ – YNaija
In Facebook post, Jonathan reminds Nigerians of ‘freedom enjoyed’ under his watch – Punch
Drop Election Boycott Threat, Leaders Of Thought Ask Kanu, IPOB – Vanguard
Abducted former minister Akwanga freed – The Nation
Elumelu donates $500,000 to Sierra Leone mudslide victims – Daily Trust
Winner of $758m lottery jackpot: ‘I quit’ – BBC
