YNaijaBBNCoverage: Ozo may just be done with Nengi, Kiddwaya and Prince’s eviction + other updates

As we move closer to the finale of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season, we inevitably have to say many goodbyes for there to be one apparent winner.

For last night, fans of the show had to bid farewell to two more housemates, Kiddwaya and Prince.

Prince

While on stage both Prince and later on, Kiddwaya, had some interesting things to say. For Prince, he noted that he expected to be evicted. He also mentioned that his plans for the future included acting and presenting and asked Ebuka to be his mentor.

Kiddwaya

Speaking to Ebuka, Kiddwaya said he is not so sunk on the fact that he didn’t win the prize, he stated that the experience more than the prize was his priority going into the house.

He also spoke highly of Laycon and mentioned that he would like to do business with him once then show is over. He mentioned Erica and sounded unsure if he wanted to pursue a romantic relationship with her, he instead emphasised on the fact that he would love for her to remain in his life, either as a friend or something more.

He lastly spoke about Nengi when Ebuka brought her up. He stood his ground about not having anything with Nengi outside a platonic relationship. “I don’t find her attractive at all.” He stated.

Ebuka chats with the housemates

During the Sunday Live eviction show, Ebuka decided to get some insights into some of the juicy events that had occurred, and perhaps some things that were said during week. He spoke to a few housemates in-between evictions, and here’s what they had to say.

Laycon

Ebuka hit Laycon with a gut-wrenching question on the entertainment value of the remaining housemates thus far. He asked Laycon if he felt like the housemates were entertaining during the week.

Laycon stumbled at first, but would later cite nervousness as the reason why the housemates may not have been interesting to watch. He said everyone was trying to be mindful of the rules, seeing as there has been one too many strikes in the house.

No doubt Ebuka asked this question as a result of Erica’s and Lucy’s eviction the previous week. With them gone, drama in the house has deteriorated, and the housemates since then have been on cruise control, so much so that some would translate it as boring. Hopefully, the housemates take the hint and up the antics these next two weeks.

Ozo

It’s almost impossible to talk about or to Ozo, without sneaking in Nengi. When asked about his relationship with Nengi, Ozo promised to tone it down a bit. He told Ebuka that he was going to stop pushing for a relationship with Nengi, seeing as she was adamant the previous day about not wanting a relationship. “I have to respect her wishes,” he stated.

Nengi

Nengi noted that she has her doubts about Ozo’s newfound conviction. She mentioned that Ozo knows what he wants and is pretty persistent, so she wasn’t sure if Ozo would just give up so easily.

Ozo and Nengi

Ozo and Nengi had an extensive and continual conversation about their relationship during the weekend. There were a lot of things said and most heartbreaking of them was when she told Ozo that he is not even in the top 200 on her list of potential suitors.

This seemed like a reality check for Ozo as the conversation extended just past both of them, with Ozo constantly saying that he is tired. He told both Neo and Kiddwaya that he needs a break and he touted just quitting.

This also came as a result of Nengi telling him that she doesn’t know what Ozo is doing and strongly insisted that he drop all the relationship talks, seeing as she is uninterested.

Perhaps this is the reason why he told Ebuka on Sunday that he wants to respect Nengi’s wishes and quit pursuing a relationship.