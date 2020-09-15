YNaijaBBNOp-ed: The friendship between Laycon and Kiddwaya seems to be at risk

The recently forged friendship between Kiddwaya and Laycon following the disqualification of Erica has been nothing short of compelling. Not only looking at the value each promises to bring to the other, but also looking at the circumstances surrounding the genesis of this bromance, you can tell that this friendship has a future.

But the question that comes to mind when you look at these two is, given some external factors, will their friendship survive? Strange as it may be, this is a fascinating concern, and the continuity of their friendship is riding on the maturity of both parties.

Factors that play in

Kiddwaya no doubt, is the most easy going contestant this season. During his stay, he would let things slide, he would avoid confrontations, he took a reasonable approach to solving problems, and he generally opted for a conversation over an argument.

But we would be bluffing if we say we weren’t shocked seeing Kiddwaya bond with Laycon, literally hours after the scuffle Erica had with Laycon caused her disqualification.

Instead of pointing the finger, and blaming Laycon for Erica’s premature exit, Kiddwaya chose to separate that event from the person, and he was able to see Laycon as more than just an antagonist.

Speaking in an interview with Ebuka, Kiddwaya stated that he could not fathom himself beefing someone over another person. “I had no issue with Laycon from day one, so I cannot create an issue with someone I had no issues with.” He said.

Kiddwaya, at the time of the interview was no doubt unaware of some of the things that did happen in the house, particularly what Laycon said behind his back, prior to their friendship, especially things relating to his relationship with Erica.

Kiddwaya’s manger in the past stated that the only reason Laycon and Kiddwaya are cool is because Kiddwaya doesn’t know all the things Laycon has said behind his back. She then went on to say that Kiddwaya would not be friends with him if he knew.

We are guessing this was about the time when Laycon had told other housemates that he doesn’t trust Kiddwaya around a drunk Erica, and he is afraid that Kidd may take advantage of her.

Well it turns out that Kiddwaya has found out, and during another interview he had with Lagos Naija FM, he spoke about seeing Laycon in a different light now.

He did also say that he still has respect for him, and acknowledges his talent, but he would wait for Laycon to come out, so they can talk, then he would know what route to take.

We certainly hope they can iron things out. There is definitely more to be had if these two set aside their differences and collaborate like they often touted they would, than if they had another one of those BBN/social-media wars.