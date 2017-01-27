20 APC senators ready to defect to PDP – Akpabio

Senate minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said 20 serving Senators of the All Progressives Congress are ready to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Akpabio said this while speaking at the

National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP in Abuja on Thursday.

Akpabio said the Senators were waiting for the opposition party to solve its crisis.

He said the internal crisis within the PDP led to the loss in Ondo and Edo States governorship elections.

“As I speak, so many senators from the ruling party are eager to join PDP. All they want is return of peace to the party. Once that is done I can assure you that 20 senators are on their way to joining the PDP,” he said.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu said those who defected from the PDP were after contracts and employment opportunities.

“We should allow them get the contract they are looking for, to get employment they are looking for. At the appropriate time we would know who is who in the South -East. There is nothing to worry about, we are completely in control,” he said.

