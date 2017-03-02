AGF urges National Assembly to pass whistleblower bill

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami has urged the National Assembly to pass the Whistleblower bills into law.

According to Special Adviser to the AGF on Media and Publicity, Salihu Isah on Wednesday, Malami made the plea when he appeared on a live programme on the Nigerian Television Authority in Abuja.

Malami was said to have appealed to the National Assembly “to expedite action towards the passage of the bills as that will engender increased citizen participation in the anti-graft war and whistle– blowing activities.”

He also said the whistleblower bills if passed to law will serve as legal backing to the Federal Government’s whistle-blowing policy.

He added, “So far, the only safeguard for whistle-blowers rests on the political will.

“The agencies involved in prosecuting the anti-graft war are keying into the understanding of protecting whistle-blowers.”

Malami said Nigerians have embraced the policies and are fully committed to it.

“The policy is being accommodated wholeheartedly by Nigerians,” the minister said.

The AGF explained that whistleblowers can report allegations with criminal elements to his office or to anti-graft agencies.

He added that Ministries of Justice and Finance were working on simplifying the complex process of reporting criminality.

He said, “The single deed document is being developed to save whistle-blowers of the tripartite process of reporting criminalities and administrative ills.”