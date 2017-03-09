BBNaija: Based on logistics, Efe and Marvis may continue to live as a couple after Big Brother

Based on logistics, we may be completely wrong but the possibility that this make-believe union will be actualised after the show cannot be ignored.

After almost a week-long preparation, the #BBWedding finally held with Efe and Marvis taking centre-stage as the groom and bride. The engagement ceremony was a major success as Big Brother supplied everything that was needed to make the perfect Naija wedding. From variety of foodstuffs to traditional clothing to brideprice and dowry materials, everything was literally on check.

The engagement ceremony was anchored by wedding MC, Bassey who had taken up that role since Monday and the high point of the ceremony was the couple’s kiss, which according to Efe was far from acting.

So Efe and his delectable bride, Marvis were called into the Diary Room for a feedback session after the wedding and both seemed extremely elated about what they had just passed through. According to the couple, it felt so real and they look forward to the experience in the near future. Now Biggie being the inquisitive character that he is, asked if there was a slight possibility of them getting together in real life and they both told him to watch out.

We can’t deny that Efe and Marvis have great chemistry and today’s Diary Room session further validates all our suspicions that the #BBWedding officially marks the beginning of the relationship. #MARFE2017andforever?