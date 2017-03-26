BBNaija: One housemate will be evicted tonight and we can bet it’s either TBoss or Bassey

In less than one hour, we’ll be saying goodbye to another housemate on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

Four housemates were put up for nomination by reason of the ultimate powers bestowed on Head of House, Efe. TBoss, Bally, Bassey and Debie-Rise were selected to contend for votes this week and although these are some of the weakest links in the house, the competition still is stiff.

Let’s begin with the silent but powerful Debie-Rise. After shocking us all last weekend with 21.98% of the votes over TBoss and ThinTallTony, we had to admit that she is one contestant to fear. What’s even more shocking? The fact that she hardly drives any conversation on Twitter and when she does, it’s largely negative. The reticent housemate who would rather hold tight to her guitar and play love songs even when no one cares to listen has more fire in her than we first thought, so we doubt she’ll be going anywhere tonight.

Now on to TBoss, the housemate whose campaign team has forced down our throats. Or how else will her legion of ‘haters’ describe this housemate who no one seems to understand? TBoss is largely misunderstood by the housemates and they, especially Efe and Bisola, have zero tolerance for her too, so she’s easily preyed on by their social media fans as well. The smear campaign against TBoss is almost unconscious but it’s there and might we say, it’s slowly eating up her chances at winning the game.

Then Bassey…the peace-loving, loveable housemate with no friend or foe. In the house, yes. But out here, we’re not sure how much he’s loved. He’s scaled through the past few weeks thanks to the immunity he gained once and the housemates’ nomination choices at other times. Bassey is one of those housemates we certainly love but forget to go all out for with our votes and it’s not because he has nothing to offer, he has in fact so much when it comes down to talent but a strong contender? We can’t tell. So we fear for him tonight, we really do.

Lastly, it’s oga Bally. The one housemate who had not faced nomination until Monday when Efe decided it would shake him up a bit if he faced the heat. Will Efe regret putting his closest dude up to this? We’re almost certain he won’t, because there is a massive group of people out there rooting for Bally.

The die is cast, we wait until Ebuka announces that name but we can bet it’s either TBoss or Bassey that will be leaving us tonight. We can bet.