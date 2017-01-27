The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

  1. Death rumour: Buhari should address Nigerians from the UK – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians from the UK as rumours of his death continue to spread.

2. 20 APC senators ready to defect to PDP – Akpabio

Senate minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio has said 20 serving Senators of the All Progressives Congress are ready to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

3. Nigerians already yearning for another change – Fayose

Ekiti State governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, Ayodele Fayose has said Nigerians have started yearning for another change.

4. Boko Haram insurgents attack military base in Yobe

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday night attacked a military base in Yobe with the aim of dislodging the troops.

5. Defend yourself or quit, Senators tell SGF

Some senators have insisted that the Secretary to

the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal must defend the corruption allegations against him or resign.

